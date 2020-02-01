Bradley's basket caps West Memphis victory

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Center Tiera Bradley stuck back a missed shot with 3.2 seconds to play to lift the West Memphis senior girls to a 35-33 victory over Mountain Home on Friday night.

West Memphis (17-4, 6-1 5A-East) trailed 33-31 with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter after a three-pointer by Mountain Home's Emma Martin. The basket brought the Bombers (16-4, 5-2) back from a 31-26 deficit early in the fourth quarter.

But Bradley, a 6-2 senior, hit a layup with 59 seconds left to play after she was called for traveling violations on two previous possessions.

With 32 seconds left, Mountain Home guard Leah Jackson was called for an offensive foul after she pushed off on West Memphis' Janiya Tucker.

Tucker, a freshman guard, then drove the lane with 6 seconds left and missed a short runner, but Bradley was there to stick back the offensive rebound.

Bradley paced West Memphis with 11 points, while Tucker scored 10. The Lady Devils also got 6 points apiece from Aryah Hazley and Terika Inmon.

Addison Yates led the Lady Bombers with 11 points, while Kate Gilbert added 8 and Martin chipped in with 7.

