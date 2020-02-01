Conway thrives with Williams

CONWAY -- Jaylin Williams was the difference-maker for Conway on Friday night.

The junior center scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Wampus Cats to a 55-51 victory over Bryant at Buzz Bolding Arena.

"We don't win without him," Conway Coach Brian "Salty" Longing said. "Tonight, he was just so active, especially on the offensive glass. He got us over the top, no doubt."

Conway (12-8) ended the first half of the 6A-Central Conference schedule at 4-3, while Bryant (11-9) is 3-4 in the conference.

Senior guard Caleb London, an Arkansas State University signee, scored 11 points for Conway. Lucas Foster, also a senior guard, added 10 points and made two three-pointers.

Senior guard Treylon Payne and sophomore guard Khasen Robinson each had 14 points to lead the Hornets.

Conway led 40-34 entering the fourth quarter and held a 51-45 advantage with 2:00 left to play, but Bryant pulled within 51-49 on senior guard Arlon Jenkins' layup with 1:34 remaining.

After Conway's Bryce Bohanon missed the front end of a one-and-one, Bryant had an opportunity to tie or go ahead. Payne found junior guard Aiden Adams in the left corner for a three-point attempt, but Adams' shot rimmed in and out of the basket with 51 seconds to play.

With 26 seconds remaining, London passed to Williams, whose slam dunk made it 53-49 Wampus Cats. On Bryant's next possession, Jenkins turned the ball over, then fouled London. He hit two free throws for a 55-49 lead with 7.5 seconds left to play.

Jenkins' layup set the final score at 55-51 with 1.3 seconds remaining, leaving Longing relieved.

"Thank goodness we made enough plays down the stretch to hold on," he said.

Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said he was not pleased with how his team played, even though the Hornets had an opportunity to win a game on the road in the final minute.

"It wasn't a good night for us," Abrahamson said. "Our team, we weren't who we are every day in practice and who we were in Tuesday night's loss to North Little Rock [78-72 in two overtimes] in terms of an energy standpoint and a collective unit.

"We weren't on the same page on the court. We didn't play well. Conway had a great plan and played us really tough and took us out of what we wanted to do. Credit to them."

Bryant led 11-9 after the first quarter, but Conway used a 7-0 run to take a 22-20 lead with 2:40 left in the second quarter. The Wampus Cats led 26-22 at halftime.

Conway went on a 12-2 run after trailing 29-28 in the third quarter to go ahead 40-31, with junior guard Jacoby Easley's three-pointer capping the spurt.

6A-CENTRAL GIRLS

CONWAY 63, BRYANT 50

Chloe Clardy scored 35 points, including five three-pointers, as Conway (17-4, 6-1 6A-Central Conference) defeated Bryant (12-7, 4-3).

Clardy scored 20 of her 35 points in the first half to help the Lady Wampus Cats lead 35-19 at halftime.

With 6:48 left in the third quarter, Clardy's fifth three-pointer gave Conway its largest lead at 40-22.

Bryant cut the lead to 54-46 with 3:46 remaining, but Jadah Pickens' three-point play pushed the lead to 57-46 with 2:45 left.

Pickens finished with 15 points for the Lady Wampus Cats.

The Lady Hornets were led by Tierra Trotter, who scored 15 points. McKenzie Muse had 14 points.

Sports on 02/01/2020