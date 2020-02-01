Follow live: Arkansas at Alabama

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt, Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills and Reggie Chaney.

Third consecutive start today for Chaney, who came off the bench in his first 15 games of the season. The Razorbacks are plus-9 with Chaney in the lineup over the last two games.

After all three were limited in Thursday's practice, Joe, Whitt and Sills are apparently good enough to go today. Joe is still dealing with right knee inflammation, Whitt is favoring a calf after taking a knee to one of them against South Carolina, and Sills sprained his ankle in the first half on Wednesday.

I'm interested to see what kind of energy Adrio Bailey brings off the bench as well. This is the first time he has not started since the Razorbacks' SEC Tournament loss to Florida last March.

Alabama's starters: Jaden Shackelford (6-3), Kira Lewis (6-3), Alex Reese (6-9), Javian Davis (6-9) and John Petty (6-5).

Some news for the Crimson Tide ahead of this evening's game: Herbert Jones, a 6-7 forward who scored 10-plus points in six games last month and is a key piece of Alabama's defense, will not play because of a fractured wrist. He ranks in the top 20 in the SEC in offensive and defensive rebound rate, according to KenPom, and got to the line at the second-highest clip in the league.

Lewis and Shackelford are the go-to guys offensively for the Tide. They take 23.8 and 23.9 percent of the team's shots when in the lineup, per KenPom. Shackelford is shooting 33 percent from 3 on 134 attempts.

Petty, though, is the most dangerous perimeter threat. He has hit 47 percent of his 139 attempts, and 40 percent in SEC games.