High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BEEBE 58, ALMA 56 Rylie Marshall hit a three-pointer with less than five seconds showing to give the Badgers (10-9, 4-3) a 5A-West victory over the host Airedales (11-9, 3-4). Marshall led Beebe with 19 points while Logan Worthington added 14. CeJay Mann put in 24 points to pace Alma.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 66, LISA ACADEMY 46 Colton Marshall led the Mustangs (15-5, 8-2) in a victory over the Jaguars (1-12, 0-10) in 3A-5 action. Brock Hendrix added 13 for CAC, which led 32-17 at the half.

DUMAS 55, DOLLARWAY 53 Chris Harris and Kylin James scored 16 points each to help Dumas (18-1, 10-0 3A-8) survive on the road.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 44, GLEN ROSE 22 Jaile Tritt had 13 points and Avery Marsh added 10 as Episcopal Collegiate (16-6, 8-2 3A-5) rolled.

ESTEM 60, PULASKI ACADEMY 55 Jacob Sanders finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists to pace eStem (19-9, 8-3 4A-5), which avenged an earlier loss to the Bruins.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 77, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 58 Jaylin Williams had 23 points and Garrett Keller added 11 for Northside (16-5, 6-1 6A-Central), which led 42-23 at halftime. Gakell Mitchell had 12 points and Mykale Franks added 11 for Southside (5-16, 0-7).

FOUNTAIN LAKE 63, BOONEVILLE 54 Colton McMullin tallied 27 points and Andrew Overton had 24 as Fountain Lake (16-6, 10-1) remained in first place in the 3A-4. Andrew Mattson added 12 points and 8 rebounds while Mason Goers chipped in with 11 points for Booneville.

HERMITAGE 76, EMERSON 62 Derrick Avery scored 31 points to help put an end to a 17-game losing streak for Hermitage (3-18, 1-10 1A-8). Colby Cathey had 13 points, and Will Outlaw ended with 12 for the Hermits.

IZARD COUNTY 77, WESTERN GROVE 48 Coby Everett poured in 23 points as the Cougars (28-5, 15-0 1A-2) earned their 79th consecutive conference victory. Caleb Faulkner added 19 points, Justus Cooper 14 and Chase Orf 10.

JONESBORO 67, MARION 66 Jesse Washington had 24 points as Jonesboro (13-6, 6-1) stayed in second place in the 5A-East by holding off the Patriots in overtime. Detrick Reeves had 39 points for Marion (8-11, 4-3), which outscored the Hurricane 20-11 in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 54, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 37 Jeremiah Jones had 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead Central (11-9, 4-3 6A-Central) to its fourth victory in a row. Cody Robinson had 14 points for the Tigers.

MARIANNA 66, CROSS COUNTY 47 Terron Williams pumped in 21 points and 12 rebounds for Class 2A No. 1-ranked Marianna (20-3, 12-1 2A-6), which has won its past nine games.

MAUMELLE CHARTER 43, BIGELOW 41 Dustin Gunn scored 13 points, including four three-pointers, as Maumelle Charter (10-17, 4-7 2A-5) got a measure of revenge after losing to Bigelow earlier this season.

MILLS 62, LONOKE 31 Javion Guy-King had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals for Mills (18-3, 10-1 4A-5), which was never threatened in throttling the Jackrabbits. Joseph Bell added 18 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

MONTICELLO 72, CROSSETT 60 Shannon Strickland had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists to power Monticello (16-5, 7-1) to a 4A-8 victory.

RUSSELLVILLE 66, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 60 Taelon Peter's 17 points kept Russellville (17-4, 7-0 5A-West) unbeaten in league play. Akeem Gilmore had 18 points and William Wood had 15 for Little Rock Christian (10-8, 4-3).

STAR CITY 80, HAMBURG 56 Marvion Scott led the Bulldogs (12-7, 3-4) with 27 points in a 4A-8 victory over the Lions (5-13, 0-7) in Hamburg. Tae Maddox added 18 points and 22 rebounds, and Caleb Muckleroy put in 18 points.

SYLVAN HILLS 64, WATSON CHAPEL 47 Nick Smith dropped in 25 points as the Bears (15-4, 6-1) won a 5A-Central Conference game on the road against the Wildcats (5-15, 1-6). Corey Washington added 19 for Sylvan Hills.

TUCKERMAN 73, HARRISBURG 31 Cameron Jones scored 22 points and Ben Kenton ended with 18 for Tuckerman (19-9, 9-3 3A-2), which snapped a two-game slide.

WEST MEMPHIS 49, MOUNTAIN HOME 45 Senior guard Deon Williams hit two free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining to allow the Blue Devils (17-3, 7-0) to escape with a 5A-East victory over the host Bombers (12-9, 2-5). Immanuel Hoard led West Memphis with 15 points while Kyalan Sykes added 11. Wyatt Gilbert led Mountain Home with 16 points.

GIRLS

CHARLESTON 62, LINCOLN 39 Four players scored 10 or more points as the Lady Tigers (19-2, 10-0) defeated the Lady Wolves (15-7, 7-3) in 3A-1 West action. Raegan Oldridge led Charleston with 12 points, Baylee King and Brooke Groen each put in 11, and Payton Rucker added 10.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 66, PANGBURN 57 Josie Williams scored 36 points to carry Conway Christian (11-10, 7-3 2A-5 North) to a nine-point victory. McKenna Vaught had 14 points and Emily Dather added 11 for the Lady Eagles.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 56, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 27 Tracey Bershers scored 19 and Jersey Wolfenbarger had 15 points as Northside (18-3, 7-0 6A-Central) won its 13th game in a row.

BOONEVILLE 55, FOUNTAIN LAKE 52 Shelby Posey hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points for Booneville (9-14, 2-9 3A-4), which held on after leading 43-34 after three quarters. Joleigh Tate scored 16 points and Heaven Sanchez had 11 for the Lady Bearcats, who hit 10 three-pointers. Presley Hamric had 21 points and nine rebounds for Fountain Lake (9-13, 2-9).

IZARD COUNTY 48, WESTERN GROVE 40 Allison Newman led the Lady Cougars (14-15, 6-8 1A-2) with 17 points in a victory over the Lady Warriors (12-12, 7-5). Also for Izard County, Cassidy Coleman scored 12 and Emily Jackson 10.

NETTLETON 61, SEARCY 26 Behind 20 points from Elauna Eaton, the Lady Raiders (19-3, 6-1) defeated the Lady Lions (5-14, 0-7) in a 5A-East game. Briley Pena added 12, and Daly Dacus 8 points and 10 rebounds for Nettleton. Meredith Webber led Searcy with 11 points.

STAR CITY 60, HAMBURG 17 Janiya Johnson scored 17 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, made 3 steals and handed out 3 assists as the Lady Bulldogs (22-0, 7-0) won at Hamburg (2-15, 1-6)

Sports on 02/01/2020