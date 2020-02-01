• Chuck Meide of the Lighthouse Maritime Archaeological Maritime Program said the wreck of the 250-foot SS Cotopaxi, a ship that became "part of the Bermuda Triangle myth" after it disappeared in 1925, has been located about 35 nautical miles off the coast of St. Augustine, Fla.

• Philip Kinstler, 52, paralyzed from midchest down, suffered a broken wrist when he was thrown from his wheelchair by a man irate because Kinstler had tapped on an SUV's window to ask an able-bodied driver not to park in a handicapped space outside a store in Pleasant Hill, Calif.

• Haywood Barry, a white judge in Wilson County, Tenn., apologized and said he was ashamed after stating in court that he was "going to work like a regular white man" and not "a slave," as he tried to resolve scheduling conflicts to set a hearing date for a black defendant.

• Yorgan Teran, 46, who wanted to take video of pre-Super Bowl events, is facing federal charges after the FBI said he flew a drone in an area of Miami Beach that is temporarily off-limits ahead of Sunday's NFL championship football game.

• Mohit Agarwal, a police officer in Kasaria, India, said two officers were injured as they shot and killed a man accused of holding 23 children hostage in his home's basement for nearly 11 hours after he had invited them to his daughter's birthday party.

• Elaine Brown, 78, who served 12 years of a 35-year sentence for taking part in a 2007 armed standoff with her husband in Plainfield, N.H., to protest a tax evasion conviction, will be released Feb. 28 after a federal judge reduced her sentence to time served.

• Arnold Eden, 52, accused of handing a credit union teller in Memphis a note saying he had a gun, "nothing to lose" and wanted "two stacks of hundreds," pleaded guilty as his bank robbery trial got underway, prosecutors said.

