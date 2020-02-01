Iraqi cleric again slams use of force

BAGHDAD -- Iraq's most powerful religious figure Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani reiterated Friday his condemnation of the use of force against anti-government protesters as the mass movement enters a critical juncture and political blocs tussle over naming a new premier.

Meanwhile, influential and radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called for his followers to return to the street, one week after he withdrew support for anti-government demonstrators camped out in Baghdad's Tahrir Square. The move comes one day before a deadline set by Iraq's president to select the next prime minister runs out.

Al-Sistani's comments came as unrest continued in Baghdad's Khilani and Wathba squares, where at least 11 demonstrators were wounded Friday by security forces firing tear gas canisters to disperse crowds, according to security and medical officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The area has become a flash point in the recent escalation staged by demonstrators to refocus public attention on the demands of the four-month protest movement after a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad monopolized Iraqi politics.

Protesters had called for 1 million Iraqis to take to the streets Friday to revitalize demonstrations and pressure the government to implement the protesters' demands after al-Sadr withdrew his followers from the street last week. Al-Sadr's pullout was followed by a security crackdown on protest camps. Tents were burned and at least four protesters were killed in Baghdad and Iraq's south.

By Friday evening, the protest turnout was well below a million, activists said.

In an apparent reversal of position, al-Sadr issued a statement calling on his followers to "renew" the demonstrations and return to the street, amid deadlock over the naming of a new prime minister. He said large demonstrations were necessary to pressure political elites to form a new "noncontroversial" government and hold early elections.