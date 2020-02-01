PHOTOS: Interactive 'AstroZone' exhibit debuts in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District

El Dorado's Murphy Art District has embarked on a bold new adventure.

"AstroZone: An Interactive Art Experience" opened to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday. The project, a cooperative exhibition with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, presents Chicago-based artist Claire Helen Ashley's immense inflatable pieces in different shapes and colors suspended from the ceiling as well as floor level placements.

This site specific, immersive installation, complemented with audio and lighting experiences, draws upon the artist's futuristic visions of extra-terrestrial life forms and alien landscapes.

"I encourage a sense of wonder and curiosity in the uncanny, oddball world that is both extra-terrestrial and utterly kitsch," the artist says. "I want people to recall the experience of looking up at the natural phenomena in the night sky, or deep down in the ocean, but they sense something else in the experience."

