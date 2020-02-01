Police union, city attorney at odds in Maumelle

The Maumelle Fraternal Order of Police has expressed a vote of "no confidence" in the city attorney and has urged the City Council to remove her from office.

In a letter posted online on the organization's Facebook page, the union that represents Maumelle police officers takes issue with City Attorney Melissa Krebs' handling of an investigation of Police Chief Cory Pickard while he was still a candidate for the position; her decision not to file charges against a resident who approached officers while they were directing traffic; her questioning of investigations presented by officers; and her approach to updating the department's sick-leave policy.

"Most of these actions taken by Ms. Krebs didn't happen overnight," said Brittany Sharp, president of the Maumelle Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 48. "The letter wasn't written overnight either."

The letter stated the no-confidence vote was a "majority vote" of the organization, which Sharp said has about 37 members. Sharp said the letter was "personal" and that a recent meeting held among the mayor, her, another union member and Krebs did not go well. Sharp accused Krebs of being defensive and not accepting any blame.

Krebs said in a letter of response that she has followed all policies and laws properly and vowed to continue to do her job thoroughly and fairly.

Mayor Caleb Norris issued a statement Friday expressing concern over the union's letter.

"I was shocked and saddened to learn Wednesday afternoon that the Maumelle Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) passed a vote of no confidence in City Attorney Melissa Krebs," the statement read. "This drastic action serves as an urgent appeal for change that must be taken seriously."

Krebs said in her letter that the investigation of the police chief was in line with standard policies and procedures. Ten years ago, the chief replaced ammunition designated for firearms training with ammunition he had purchased himself. He then took possession of the unused ammunition. Krebs asked three agencies to look into the incident, and it was determined by all three that Pickard violated no policies, Sharp said.

Pickard, through his spokesman, declined to comment Friday.

Regarding the second complaint made by the union, Krebs said the decision not to file charges against the resident who had argued with police officers as they directed traffic was intended to protect the city from a civil-rights violation.

As for the two other complaints, Krebs said the questioning of investigations was to ensure all cases taken to a judge met all the legal thresholds and that the desire to update the sick-leave policy was to bring the department in line with state law.

She also denied any personal problems or vendettas with the chief or department members.

"I regret that any officers have felt that I disrespected them personally, or the department as a whole," Krebs wrote. "I have made every effort to be prepared for the cases we bring to trial and I will continue to do so."

The police union's letter calls on Krebs to resign. It calls on the mayor to remove her office inside the police station, and to limit her contact with department members if she does not resign. It also calls on the City Council to remove her from the job, if possible.

Sharp said Friday that the union also wants misdemeanor prosecutorial duties taken away from Krebs. It has asked Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley to reassign those cases to another prosecutor. Jegley said Friday that he had no comment on the union's request.

The city attorney is an elected position for which Krebs ran unopposed in 2018, according to her campaign Facebook page.

Reached by phone Friday, Krebs referred to her written statement and declined to comment further on the union's grievances.

She said the next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, and that the matter could be discussed at that time.

