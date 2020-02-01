PREP BASKETBALL: Alma girls hold off Beebe for 5A-West victory

ALMA -- Codey Mann has had the Lady Airedales rolling in his fifth season as the head coach. That continued Friday night in Charles B. Dyer Arena.

Alma used a strong third quarter to build an edge, then weathered the early part of the fourth quarter to pull away with a 49-38 victory against Beebe in a 5A-West Conference matchup.

The win gives the Lady Airedales (12-8, 4-3) the most conference victories in a season and the best record through 20 games in Mann's tenure at the school.

"When we started this year, I thought this group could be pretty special," Mann said. "I knew we had some young talent coming up for us. They've gotten along so well and believe in each other. I really thought in this fifth year progress would start to show. That isn't a knock on previous talent, but it's part of building a program."

Lydia Mann, a freshman, scored a game-high 20 points to lead the way for Alma, and Zoie McGhee chipped in 11 points. Beebe was led by Joey Babel scoring a team-high 10 points.

Alma held a 24-16 halftime lead then pushed it out to a 37-23 edge heading into the fourth quarter. Lydia Mann was able to get a basket off an inbounds play just before the horn sounded at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Airedales then committed eight turnovers and missed a shot before it was able to score points in the final quarter. That allowed Beebe to use a 12-0 run to cut the Alma lead to 37-33.

Alma then outscored Beebe (10-9, 3-4) 12-5 to close out the game. Lydia Mann was a big part of the offense, scoring eight of the team's 12 fourth-quarter points.

"We made things interesting in the fourth quarter," Codey Mann said. "But that happens with youth. We have been turnover prone in stretches. I put that blame on me because I was excited and didn't calm them down. The moment is big for our young player sometimes."

Alma took an 11-4 lead after the initial quarter of the game with the help of three shots made behind the arc. The Lady Airedales started the game with one from Halyn Carmack then capped the quarter with another from McGhee.

After being limited to just four first-quarter points, Beebe was able to find success on offense in the second quarter. The Lady Badgers made just 2 of 11 shots in the first quarter but then made six of nine in the second. That helped them put together a 12-point quarter.

Beebe;4;12;7;15;--;38

Alma;11;13;13;12;--;49

Beebe (10-9, 3-4): Babel 10, Atkins 9, Reese 7, Bradley 4, McGee 4, Bevill 2, Bonds 2.

Alma (12-8, 4-3): Mann 20, McGhee 11, Kelley 8, Carmack 7, Mata 3.

Boys: Beebe 58, Alma 56

Beebe got a 3-point shot to fall from Rylie Marshall with about 4 seconds left in the game and held on after that for a road victory.

Marshall had a team-high 19 points for the Badgers. After Marshall made his shot to give Beebe the lead, Alma then missed a deep look at the basket in the final seconds.

Beebe (9-10, 4-3) held a 29-22 lead then a 41-33 edge heading into the fourth quarter. The Badgers scored five-consecutive points to take a 52-45 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Airedales battle back after that.

Alma (11-9, 3-4) was able to take its first lead since making the first shot of the game when Cejay Mann gave the team a 54-53 lead with about a minute left in the game. Beebe outscored Alma 5-2 in the final minute to pull away with the victory.

Mann, who scored a game-high 24 points, was a big part of the come-from-behind effort from Alma. He had 16 of his points in the final quarter to lead the offense. Bobby Winfrey, who fouled out, also added 13 points in the game for the Airedales.

Beebe was balanced behind Marshall's offensive game. The Badgers got 14 points from Logan Worthington and 10 points each from Austin Smith and Adrian Corranco.

Beebe;15;14;12;17;--;58

Alma;8;14;11;23;--;56

Beebe (9-10, 4-3): Marshall 19, Worthington 14, Corranco 10, Smith 10, Nail 2, Cart 2, Godwin 1.

Alma (11-9, 3-4): Mann 24, Winfrey 13, Cluck 7, George 7, Wood 3, Whalen 2.

Preps Sports on 02/01/2020