PREP BASKETBALL: Fayetteville reserves spark Bulldogs past Har-Ber

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville needed some help inside with Tamaury Releford in foul trouble for much of the night.

Arthur Cox and Hank Gibbs answered off the bench to help the Bulldogs to a 59-54 victory over Springdale Har-Ber Friday in 6A-West Conference action at Bulldog Arena. The victory lifted Fayetteville (6-1, 15-6) into a first-place tie with Har-Ber (15-3, 6-1) in the 6A-West standings.

Releford still led Fayetteville with 14 points, but the 6-foot-6 junior center spent much of the time on the bench in foul trouble. Cox contributed seven points and converted a three-point play to put Fayetteville ahead 54-52 with 1 minute, 57 seconds left in the game. Gibbs, the Fayetteville quarterback, provided some quality minutes with four points and some key defensive stops with Releford on the bench with three fouls.

"We've talked about being 17 strong all year," Fayetteville coach Brad Stamps said. "The times we've been at our best this year our bench has been into the game. Hank Gibbs took a charge and made a big basket in a stretch when we needed him. Arthur Cox, wow, he's tough to defend because he can shoot it out on the perimeter and he stretches the floor. He can get inside and create some things because of his length."

Releford scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter to rally Fayetteville from a 30-21 deficit at halftime. Lawson Jenkins scored 20 points and Tavari Eckwood added 17 to lead Har-Ber. Jenkins missed two 3-point attempts late in the game after Fayetteville stretched its lead to 56-52 with two free throws from Isaiah Releford.

Friday's game between the league leaders drew a large and active crowd that should serve both teams well during state tournament play.

Har-Ber led 30-21 at halftime behind the play of Jenkins and Eckwood, who combined for 23 points. Eckwood had the hot hand early for Har-Ber, which ended the first quarter with JaJuan Boyd making three consecutive free throws after being followed with one second left in the quarter.

Jenkins ended the second quarter with two free throws and a short jumper to give Har-Ber a nine-point lead at halftime. Tamuary Releford, Fayetteville's 6-foot-6 center, opened the second half with a flurry before he picked up his third foul in the third quarter.

Har-Ber^19^11^12^12--^54

Fayetteville^12^9^21^17--^59

Har-Ber (15-3, 6-1): Jenkins 20, Eckwood 17, Boyd 7, Buchanan 8, Bockelman 2.

Fayetteville (15-6, 6-1): T. Releford 14, Williams 10, Glasper 12, Cox 7, I. Releford 6, Barnett 6, Gibbs 4.

Rogers High 61, Rogers Heritage 47

The Mounties held Heritage almost 5 minutes without a field goal in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 6A-West Conference win.

Heritage's Logan Glenn hit a 3-pointer to give the War Eagles a 43-41 lead with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter. But Heritage went without a field goal for the next 4 minutes, 51 seconds and Rogers went on a 12-1 run to take command.

Drew Miller poured in a game-high 23 points for Rogers (16-2, 5-2), including 19 in the second half. Elliot Paschal added 13 and Will Liddell 10 for the Mounties. Glenn led Heritage (9-10, 2-5) with 18, while Kyle Ingram added 11.

