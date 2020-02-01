PREP BASKETBALL: Northside sweeps first round of games with Southside

Northside forward Braylin McKinley (33) shoots, Friday, January 31, 2020 during a basketball game at the Gayle Kaundart Arena, in Fort Smith. Check out nwadg.com/prepbball for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FORT SMITH -- Once again, another strong start was strong enough for Fort Smith Northside to defeat its crosstown rival.

The Grizzlies used two runs in the first half to build a commanding lead and defeated the Mavericks 77-58 in 6A-Central boys action Friday at UA-Fort Smith's Kaundart Arena.

"When you get a game like this where everyone gets to play, it makes everybody happy going into the weekend," Northside head coach Eric Burnett said. "It is not always like this, so as coaches we feel good that we got to play everyone."

The victory keeps the Grizzlies (16-5, 6-1) alone in second place by two games at the midway point of the 6A-Central schedule. After an open date Tuesday, Northside starts the second half with a road trip at Bryant on Feb. 7.

"Our goal is to win the conference," Burnett said. "For us to be 6-1 is great, but those teams now have seen us play. We had some games where we not focused, and that got our attention. We know what we need to do the second time around. Our preparation and mindset for each game will be better in the second half."

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 21-4 lead after a quarter thanks to the inside strength of center Jaylin Williams and Braylin McKinley. Williams finished with a game-high 23 while McKinley added eight points to power Northside in the paint.

"I thought we came out ready to take care of business," Burnett said. "Tonight, our focus was to get the ball to Jaylin and Braylin inside, and we did a good job of that," Burnett said. "Jacob Joe then hit a 3, and we pushed the lead out. I also thought we played good defense, and that got us into our break. I was glad to see how well we played tonight."

The Mavericks (5-16, 0-7), though, clawed back into the game with an 11-2 run of their own, thanks to six points from Gakell Mitchell, to get to within 25-15 midway in the second quarter.

Northside, though, used another spurt to end the half with a 42-23 lead. A Noah Gordon slam and a 3-pointer by Joe bumped the lead out to 30-15, then Williams scored 7 of the next 12 Grizzly points to build the halftime advantage.

The Grizzlies then put the game away in the third period with a 10-2 spurt, capped by a Sam Roper jumper for its biggest lead of the game at 59-33.

Garrett Keller added 11 for Northside. Mitchell scored 12 to pace Southside while Mykale Franks contributed 11.

Northside Jacob Joe (10) calls positions, Friday, January 31, 2020 during a basketball game at the Gayle Kaundart Arena, in Fort Smith. Check out nwadg.com/prepbball for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FS Northside ^21^21^18^17^--^77

FS Southside^^4^19^14^21^--^58

FS NORTHSIDE (16-5, 6-1) -- Williams 23, Keller 11, McKinley 8, Joe 6, Wright 5, Church 5, Thorne 4, Coats 3, Catsavis 3, Gordon 2, Roper 2, Rose 2, Tucker 2, Perry 1.

FS SOUTHSIDE (5-16, 0-7) -- Mitchell 12, Franks 11, Lane 8, Naegle 7, Washington 6, Smith 5, Merrill 4, Kolls 3, York 1, Proctor 1.

Girls

Fort Smith Northside 56, Fort Smith Southside 27

The Lady Bears (18-3, 7-0) won their 13th straight game, easily dispatching of the Lady Mavericks (0-19, 0-7) to finish the first half of the 6A-Central schedule unbeaten.

Northside now leads the series with Southside 63-37 and has won 23 straight over its city rival.

"I was proud of our team because we did what we needed to do," Lady Bears coach Rickey Smith said. "We won the game and got our 10-point victory margin (for playoff tiebreaker). We finished the first half of the round robin 7-0. Give Southside credit because they put up a great effort against us."

Southside led early 6-3 after a Lauren Redding 3-point jumper, but Northside would lead 22-13 after a quarter. The Lady Bears got the lead to double-digits at halftime at 35-20, the put the game away at the start of the second half with a 9-0 run to open up a commanding 44-20 lead with 5:24 left in the third quarter.

Tracey Bershers scored 19 to pace Northside while Jersey Wolfenbarger added 15. Ari Rice scored nine points to lead Southside.

FS Northside ^22^13^11^10^--^56

FS Southside ^13^7^4^3^--^27

FS NORTHSIDE (18-3, 7-0) -- Bershers 19, Wolfenbarger 15, Shelly 5, Flemming 3, Harris 3, Releford 3, West 2, Massey 2, Warr 2, Tillery 2.

FS SOUTHSIDE (0-19, 0-7) -- Rice 9, Redding 7, Phonkhoumphon 4, Laranjo 3, McCord 3, Norwood 1.

Preps Sports on 02/01/2020