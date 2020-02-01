PREP BASKETBALL: Rogers Heritage puts end to its losing skid against Rogers

(Rogers Heritage vs Rogers Mounties Girls Varsity Basketball) - Lady Mounties Gracie Carr (1) battles for the rebound with Quiara Jones (10) of Rogers Heritage at King Arena, Rogers, Ark on Firiday, January 31, 2020/ Special to NWA Democrat Gazette David Beach Go to nwaonline.com/prepbball/ to see more photos from this game.

ROGERS -- Rogers Heritage got off to a strong start and held off a late 3-point barrage to snap a losing skid that spanned more than five years in King Arena.

The Lady War Eagles jumped to a big first-half lead Friday and controlled the game throughout, but needed to score the final six points to hold off Rogers High 60-48 in 6A-West Conference action.

Rogers (12-8, 3-4 6A-West) sliced a 17-point deficit to six, mainly on the shooting of Presley Risenhoover. The junior guard scored 14 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, including four 3-pointers.

Kate Miller hit a pair of free throws to pull Rogers within 54-48 with 1 minute, 43 seconds left. But Heritage (12-9, 4-3) didn't wilt under full-court pressure. Instead, the Lady War Eagles beat the pressure for a layup by Lanee Knight, and Pam Seiler added two free throws to regain control and go on the to win.

Heritage coach Josh Laymon said his team came in with confidence, despite the fact the Lady War Eagles had lost nine consecutive games to the Lady Mounties and only won three of 24 meetings in the school's history.

Knight led the way with a game-high 19 points, while Alex Pabon added 14 and Seiler 10. Miller and Risenhoover were the only Rogers players in double figures with 16 points each. The teams combined for 21 3-pointers -- 11 by Heritage and 10 by Rogers.

"They understood the game plan and they believed in it," Laymon said. "Both teams had some nerves to begin the ballgame. That's to be expected. But I felt as the game went on we were able to minimize our mistakes, take care of the basketball really well.

"They made a run in the fourth quarter. (Risenhoover) she hit some threes. That's what you expect from quality competition. They're gonna make a run. And we were able to take their best, come back and handle the basketball well. I'm very proud of the kids."

(Rogers Heritage vs Rogers Mounties Girls Varsity Basketball) - Rogers Heritage Aleyshka Pabon (31) drives to the basket Gracie Carr of Rogers defending at King Arena, Rogers, Ark on Firiday, January 31, 2020/ Special to NWA Democrat Gazette David Beach Go to nwaonline.com/prepbball/ to see more photos from this game.

Heritage took control with a 10-0 run early in the second quarter. Knight finished off the spurt with a 3-pointer for a 22-7 Lady War Eagles lead less than two minutes into the second quarter.

Rogers got no closer than seven until the final three minutes.

Rogers Heritage 60, Rogers High 48

Heritage;12;21;8;19;--;60

Rogers;5;18;5;20;--;48

Rogers Heritage (12-9, 4-3): Knight 19, Pabon 14, Seiler 10, Lynge 6, Jones 6, Casteel 5.

Rogers (12-8, 3-4):Miller 16, Risenhoover 16, Brockhoff 7, Treadwell 6, Carr 3.

Fayetteville 47, Springdale Har-Ber 36

Claudia Bridges hit 3-pointers in the third and fourth quarters to ignite Fayetteville past Springdale Har-Ber.

Bridges finished with 13 points to lead Fayetteville (15-4, 6-1), which outscored Har-Ber 15-8 in the fourth quarter.

Sasha Goforth added 11 points and Coriah Beck 10 for Fayetteville while Sophie Nelson had 10 points for Har-Ber (15-5, 5-2).

Har-Ber held the early lead until Allison Byars and Emmie Bailey came off the bench and made 3-pointers to put Fayetteville ahead 19-16 late in the second quarter.

Fayetteville held its biggest lead, 40-30, following a three-point play by Beck with 5 1/2 minutes left to play.

Preps Sports on 02/01/2020