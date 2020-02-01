PREP BASKETBALL: Shiloh Christian defeats Huntsville, takes East lead

SPRINGDALE -- It took all four quarters, but Shiloh Christian was able to come up with a gritty 47-40 victory Friday against a tough Huntsville team.

The Saints (13-8, 6-2) swept the season series from the Eagles and continue to bolster their postseason position with each victory, as well as inching closer to a 4A-1 East Division title.

"On Tuesday against Gentry we were flat," Shiloh Christian coach Chuck Davis said. "We were able to come out with a big start tonight, and even though we let them back in it in the second quarter, defensively we were locked in again."

The pivotal swing was the third quarter, where Huntsville only managed three points which all happened to come at the foul line after leading at the break by a point.

However, the Eagles (14-8, 5-3) rallied with a quick 7-0 spurt at the beginning of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 34.

Shiloh was able to answer though, using a runner from freshman Eli Wisdom and a tough drive and finish from senior Stewart Bivens to retake the lead and then went 7 for 10 at the free-throw line down the stretch to pull away.

Seth Rosenfeld led all scorers with 23 points as he continues to find a variety of ways to get the ball in the basket.

"I've already said it a million times, but he's the best scorer in our league," Davis said. "As he goes, we go. If he struggles to score, it's hard for us to win games, but when he gets going, he gets everybody else involved, and we're tough to beat."

Huntsville was led by Kent Mayes with 15 points.

The Eagles will be back in action Tuesday against Providence Academy, while Shiloh will travel to Prairie Grove.

Huntsville^8^16^3^13--^40

Shiloh Christian^16^7^11^13--^47

Huntsville (14-8, 5-3): Mayes 15, Dotson 11, Davidson 7, Watkins 6, Sisk 1.

Shiloh Christian (13-8, 6-2): Rosenfeld 23, Wisdom 9, Hutchinson 6, Bivens 5, Tollett 4.

Girls

Huntsville 42, Shiloh Christian 33

The Lady Saints had opportunities to clinch their first 4A-1 victory, leading by two with 7 minutes to play, but Huntsville had other ideas, going on a 14-3 run to clinch the victory.

Josie Sisk had 16 points to pace the Lady Eagles. Acie Thurlby had 17 points for Shiloh to lead all scorers.

Huntsville^15^11^2^14--^42

Shiloh Christian^12^7^8^6--^33

Huntsville (6-17, 3-5): Sisk 16, Wilson 11, Maupin 7, Routh 3, Poor 3, Buchanan 2.

Shiloh Christian (8-16, 0-8): Thurlby 17, Simpson 6, Russ 6, Sestak 2, Hutchinson 2.

Preps Sports on 02/01/2020