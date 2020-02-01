Records say meth, guns collected after standoff

HOT SPRINGS -- A felon sought for parole violations was arrested Thursday on several felony charges after a four-hour standoff at his residence.

Nathan Lanell Tash, 41, of 1125 Greenwood Ave., surrendered and was taken into custody outside his residence shortly after 5:30 p.m. and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, maintaining a drug premises, six counts of possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of meth with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, agents Brandon Emerson and Adam Wilson with Arkansas Community Correction were looking for Tash on parole violation warrants around 1 p.m. Thursday when they spotted his wife walking out of their residence on Greenwood with a man wearing a hoodie.

The two got into a white sedan in the driveway and Emerson blocked them in with his unit, thinking it might be Tash, but it wasn't. Tash's wife resisted disclosing Tash's whereabouts, according to the affidavit, but Emerson noted that she, too, was on probation, making it legal for the agents to search the house. Tash's wife admitted that Tash was inside and gave them a key, the affidavit said.

Assisted by Hot Springs police officer Jonathan Smith, the agents entered a rear door and ordered Tash to step out with his hands up, the affidavit said. They received no response but found marijuana on a coffee table and three firearms, including a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22-caliber rifle and a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun in a loft area, according to the affidavit.

After securing the guns, they searched further and noticed insulation on a clothes washer directly below an attic space entrance that was ajar. They called for Tash to come out of the attic several times without a response, so the agents obtained a search warrant and a police SWAT team responded to assist.

Police set up a perimeter around the house and SWAT team negotiators spent about an hour attempting to contact Tash with a loudspeaker and by telephone.

Tash eventually surrendered to officers, who searched Tash and found a bag in his jeans pocket containing 7.9 grams of what later tested positive for meth, the affidavit said. Arkansas Community Correction's Special Response Team agents and 18th Judicial District East Drug Task Force investigators searched the residence and found three more bags with a total of 43.3 grams of meth, the affidavit said.

They also found several Ecstasy pills, two bags of marijuana, about 6 grams, and more firearms, the affidavit said.

In a lower back room of the house, agents found five more bags of marijuana, 20.6 grams, a set of scales, miscellaneous ammunition, a cellphone and numerous plastic bags "used to separate and sell narcotics," the affidavit said.

State Desk on 02/01/2020