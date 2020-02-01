Reports: Former Razorback Steve Atwater elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater (27) jumps into the air in an attempt to block Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre's pass during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXII at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, Jan. 25, 1998. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

— More than 20 years after playing his final game, Steve Atwater has reportedly been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Atwater, the former Arkansas All-America safety, was one of five modern-era players elected to the hall of fame this weekend, according to multiple reports, including The Denver Post and The Athletic. The class will be formally announced later Saturday as part of the NFL’s end-of-year awards banquet in Miami.

He would be the fifth former Razorback to be elected to the hall, and second this year. Jimmy Johnson, who played for Arkansas from 1962-64 and won back-to-back Super Bowls as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s, was elected as a member of an expanded centennial class.

The 2020 induction for the modern era class will take place Aug. 6-9 in Canton, Ohio.

Atwater was a finalist for the hall last year and in 2016 and who has been a semifinalist the past nine years. He played 11 NFL seasons as a safety, including 10 with the Denver Broncos. With the Broncos, Atwater won two Super Bowls, was an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All Pro.

Atwater was selected by the Broncos 20th overall in the first round of the 1989 draft. He started 166 games in his career - he only missed five games as a Bronco - and recorded 1,180 tackles and 24 interceptions.

He is the latest player from the Broncos’ great teams of the 1990s to be elected to the hall, joining offensive stars John Elway, Terrell Davis and Shannon Sharpe. Late Denver owner Pat Bowlen was also inducted last year.

Atwater played the 1999 season for the New York Jets before retiring.

Other former Razorbacks previously inducted into the hall of fame are Lance Alworth in 1978, Dan Hampton in 2002 and Jerry Jones in 2017. Alworth and Hampton were inducted as players, and Jones was inducted as a contributor.