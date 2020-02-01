Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Taraz in the sixth

BEST BET Flatoutandfoxy in the third

LONG SHOT Ruler of the Nile in the first

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 8-36 (22.2%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

RULER OF THE NILE** has crossed the wire first in three of his past four races around one turn, and he did win an allowance race last summer at Saratoga. DRC ALL INCLUSIVE proved determined to the wire defeating second-level allowance runners at Remington, and he is a good finisher in a field with plenty of early speed. SCRUTINIZER has not raced since September, but he is riding a three-race winning streak, which includes a restricted stake victory at Prairie Meadows.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Ruler of the Nile Court Lauer 9-2

5 Drc All Inclusive Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

1 Scrutinizer WDe La Cruz Martin 6-1

6 Midnight Las Vegas FDe La Cruz Cox 15-1

8 Dom the Bomb Garcia Barkley 7-2

2 Alpha to Omega Cohen Broberg 7-2

3 Fareeq Canchari Ortiz 5-1

7 Bar Stool Budget Roman Puhl 15-1

2 Purse $24,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

TITOCHIP** is taking a significant drop for new and winning trainer Norman McKnight, and the Woodbine shipper appears to be better on dirt than synthetic surfaces. LADDIE BOY was narrowly defeated in a $32,000 claimer only two races back at Churchill. The veteran has early speed and represents a stable having a good meeting. ELITCH has finished with energy in six consecutive in-the-money finishes, and he is one-half of an entry with the top selection.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1a Titochip Cohen McKnight 5-2

3 Laddie Boy Mojica Diodoro 7-2

1 Elitch Cohen Broberg 5-2

6 Millwood Vazquez Villafranco 9-2

8 Herbie Santana Robertson 8-1

10 Omen of Change Eramia Hartman 6-1

4 Firehorn Elliott Morse 10-1

5 Storminside Baze Mason 15-1

2 Mahalo John Thompson Prather 12-1

7 Istillgotit WDe La Cruz Puhl 12-1

9 Lookie Loo Loveberry Martin 15-1

3 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

FLATOUTANDFOXY*** defeated $30,000 claimers only two races back at Churchill, and she has worked smartly since arriving at Oaklawn. She is dropping into a race restricted to state-bred mares. JOY IN THE JOURNEY recorded a debut victory and second-place finish in two races last winter at Oaklawn. She owns the field's fastest Beyer figure and is a logical threat if she is brought back fit and ready. PROUD VICTORIA scored a determined victory from off the pace in her career debut at Remington, and the 3-year-old filly picks up top rider Ricardo Santana.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Flatoutandfoxy Borel Borel 7-2

8 Joy in the Journey Vazquez Altamirano 5-1

4 Proud Victoria Santana Moquett 6-1

2 All About Clara Court Dixon 8-1

10 Lucky Every Day Elliott Milligan 12-1

7 Savedbyanangel Thompson Prather 9-2

9 Bettyann Birzer Smith 6-1

11 Tiddly Quinonez Witt 10-1

5 Ordained Kiss Medina Caldwell 15-1

12 Michelle's Grace Eramia Martin 15-1

1 Owe Her One FDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

6 Florida Bird WDe La Cruz Martin 30-1

4 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

FAIR CATCH*** led past every pole but the last one in a strong third-place debut at Fair Grounds. The speedy colt benefits from a race and is also wearing blinkers for the first time. VAYA CON DIOS is dropping into a maiden-claiming race after a second-place turf-sprint at Churchill. He has been working fast at Oaklawn, and trainer Robertino Diodoro is off to a quick start. ADHHAR showed improved early speed when second best in his second start in Louisville, and the lightly raced gelding appears an overlay at morning-line odds.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Fair Catch Talamo Cox 8-5

4 Vaya Con Dios Mojica Diodoro 9-2

7 Adhhar Cannon Peitz 8-1

1 Steeldriver Rocco Morse 10-1

3 Belews Gold Cohen Englehart 8-1

9 Big Bad Bud Elliott Holthus 15-1

14 Mr. Shapoor Talamo Stall 10-1

6 Son of Ga Ga Hill Anderson 20-1

5 Rahaal Vazquez Villafranco 15-1

8 Sailor Chow Birzer Smith 15-1

13 Beaver Hat Garcia Williamson 15-1

12 Chitto Canchari Ortiz 8-1

10 Went Baze Lukas 12-1

11 Dazzling Reunion WDe La Cruz McBride 30-1

5 Purse $47,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $40,000

LOOKIN FOR EIGHT** won a third-level allowance route last season at Oaklawn, and he ships from Woodbine after a second-place finish at this level. A strong case can be made that he prefers dirt over synthetic or turf. MALIBU PRO was a clear winner at Keeneland when last dropping into a claiming race. He is training well and figures near the lead throughout. HAWAAKOM raced competitively in stronger allowance races at Churchill, and the strong late-runner is a two-time winner at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Lookin for Eight Cohen McKnight 4-1

7 Malibu Pro Santana Robertson 9-2

10 Hawaakom Eramia Hawley 5-1

9 Altito Talamo Amoss 8-1

2 Kurilov Geroux Cox 7-2

3 Secret Touch Baze Eurton 6-1

6 Exemplar Elliott Vance 12-1

5 Driven to Compete Garcia Contreras 15-1

4 Sonny Smack WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 15-1

8 Pinson Court Morse 10-1

1a Coal Truth Cohen Diodoro 4-1

6 The Martha Washington. Purse $150,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds

TARAZ**** followed a dominating career debut victory with an 11-length stake win at Fair Grounds. The unbeaten filly possesses excellent speed, and she is bred to carry her speed this far and beyond. O SERAPHINA broke her maiden in her first try around two turns by 4-widening lengths. She has early speed and drew a favorable post. SHEDARESTHEDEVIL was graded stake-placed last summer at Del Mar, and she is working well for new trainer Brad Cox.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Taraz Geroux Cox 1-1

1 O Seraphina Garcia Sharp 6-1

4 Shedaresthedevil Talamo Cox 3-1

5 Princesinha Julia Santana Asmussen 5-2

2 High On Gin Cannon Deville 15-1

7 Purse $88,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CURATE*** won an exceptionally fast allowance race in his 2019 debut at Oaklawn, and he has won four of 10 races at this distance. He is dropping in class after consecutive third-place allowance finishes at Churchill. PRINCIPE GUILHERME was bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint while defeating $50K claimers at Churchill, and he is a late threat if able to hold form for new connections. FLUMINENSE has easily won his past two sprint races, but his strong sprint form is clouded by several disappointing route races.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Curate FDe La Cruz Miller 3-1

9 Principe Guilherme Mojica Diodoro 7-2

11 Fluminense Talamo Asmussen 9-2

4 Oncewewerebrothers Elliott Divito 8-1

2 Sovereign Impact Garcia Contreras 10-1

1 Bano Solo Santana Asmussen 8-1

6 Alkhaatam Cannon Peitz 6-1

7 Jungle Warfare Baze Sadler 12-1

10 Lullaby Bling Quinonez Durham 15-1

5 Rockys Warrior Eramia Hartman 20-1

3 Racer Court Fires 30-1

8 The American Beauty. Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

AMY'S CHALLENGE*** dominated rivals in the Spring Fever and American Beauty last winter at Oaklawn, and she is unbeaten at 6 furlongs and fits well here after closing 2019 in Grade I races. IRISH MISCHIEF improved greatly with an addition of blinkers last season, and the graded stake-placed sprinter is very good right now. She was scratched last Saturday in favor of this race. MT. BRAVE won the $50K Flashy Lady at Remington Park, and she is lightly raced and improving.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Amy's Challenge Cohen Robertson 2-1

8 Irish Mischief Geroux Cox 5-2

4 Mt. Brave Santana Asmussen 7-2

5 Special Relativity Mojica Diodoro 8-1

1 Talbeya Rocco Peitz 15-1

7 Ascot Day Cannon Peitz 12-1

2 Three Chords Birzer Smith 6-1

6 Raintree Starlet Garcia Williamson 20-1

9 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

AMERICAN MANDATE** ships from Turfway on the heels of a photo-finish loss, and he has been better on dirt than turf or synthetics. His local breezes have been strong. CANDY CORNELL has recorded five in-the-money finishes at this entry-level allowance condition while competing on the strong Southern California circuit. SIGALERT was beaten just over 1 length in his return from a layoff of 16 months, and the Santa Anita shipper is a big late threat with any improvement.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 American Mandate Santana Asmussen 4-1

1 Candy Cornell Cohen Diodoro 9-2

8 Sigalert Baze Sadler 7-2

9 Tough Love Garcia Williamson 5-1

3 Royal Daaher FDe La Cruz Divito 12-1

2 Soaring Bird Talamo Stall 10-1

10 Market King Court Lukas 8-1

14 Fast Talking Hill McGaughey 12-1

13 Tale of Fame FDe La Cruz Garcia 12-1

7 Stormin Hongkong Elliott Brennan 15-1

5 Grit and Curiosity Bridgmohan Miller 12-1

11 Most Amusing Lara Westermann 15-1

4 Deflater Harr Cline 30-1

12 Bird Dog Canchari Ortiz 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The third race drew a full field, and FLATOUTANDFOXY appears to be a good filly to put on top in a trifecta wager. As usual, I’ll spread about seven deep in the middle, and use three logical contenders in the third slot. The sixth race begins a 50-cent Pick-4, and TARAZ appears to be a single. The seventh race has three must-use horses, and the eighth race is also a three-mare race. The ninth race is contentious, and using four or five runners is wise.

Sports on 02/01/2020