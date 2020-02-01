Taraz tries to add length to her buzz

Exercise rider Esbin Bargas gallops the Brad Cox-trained Taraz around the track at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort Thursday. The undeafeated 3-year-old filly is scheduled to run today in the Martha Washington Stakes. - Photo by Richard Rasmussen of The Sentinel-Record

HOT SPRINGS -- Trainer Brad Cox knew from the start there was something special about Taraz, a daughter of Into Mischief and maternal granddaughter of Empire Maker.

"She came in with a reputation," Cox said. "You never get too high on them, but she came in with a lofty reputation that there was definitely talent there."

Taraz is entered with four others in the 1-mile, $150,000 Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies today in the first of three races at Oaklawn this season to offer qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks, scheduled for May 1 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Ten points go to the winner, with 4, 2 and 1 going to second through fourth, respectively.

Post time for the Martha Washington is scheduled for 3:39 p.m. Today's nine-race card also features the American Beauty Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up.

Taraz has raced twice -- both times in sprints against other 2-year-olds -- under jockey Florent Geroux, who is listed as her rider today. She broke her maiden with a 7 1/2-length victory in a field of eight at 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:16.20 on a fast track at Churchill on Nov. 14. She ran through 6 furlongs in 1:09.80. On Dec. 21, Taraz won the $75,000, 6-furlong Letellier Memorial Stakes in 1:10.83 at Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

Her first test beyond a sprint comes at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

"We are asking her to do something she's never done before, go around two turns," Cox said. "We're confident she'll get it, hopeful she'll get it. I think she's bred to get it, so all the positives are there, but it's horse racing."

Cox also trains Martha Washington entrant Shedaresthedevil, a daughter of Daredevil. Shedaresthedevil won her first start and finished third, fourth and second, respectively, in three Southern California stakes races run between Aug. 3 and Oct. 13.

Princesinha Julia enters, with Ricardo Santana set to ride, as a winner of three consecutive starts. In her last, she won the $100,000, 1-mile Trapeze Stakes at Remington Park in Oklahoma City on Dec. 15. Princesinha Julia, by Pioneer of the Nile, is trained by Steve Asmussen.

Joe Sharp trains O Seraphina, by Congrats. She won by 4 lengths over five others in a 1-mile, 70-yard maiden race in 1:44.80 at Fair Grounds on Dec. 22 in her last start.

O Seraphina's jockey Martin Garcia said he knows about Taraz but remains confident.

"I don't want to run second," Garcia said. "I want to win. I know it won't be easy because the horse for Brad Cox, she's a tough one, but hey, anything can happen, right? I think she has a shot."

"I'm confident because of my horse," Cox said. "Obviously, I have no idea how the other horses are doing or training, but I'm confident that this filly is going to run well, but we're dealing with horses. Sometimes, you know, we have opinions and ideas, but ultimately, they have the answers. We'll find out a lot more about her Saturday, and we're looking forward to it."

