TODAY’S state DIVISION I WOMEN’S GAMES

ASU at Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN Noon Central

WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La.

RECORDS Arkansas State 8-11, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 3-16, 1-7

SERIES ASU leads 28-16

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Gara Beth Self, 5-8, Fr. 8.1 1.3

G Amber Thompson, 5-9, Sr. 10.6 4.5

F Whitney Goins, 6-0, Jr. 5.9 2.9

F Kierra Crockett, 6-0, Jr. 6.1 7.1

C Diamond Brooks, 6-2, Jr. 8.5 5.4

COACH Brooks Donald Williams (3-16 in one season at Louisiana-Monroe)

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Sr. 1.6 1.8

G Mya Love, 5-8, Fr. 2.5 2.1

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, So. 13.0 4.9

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Jr. 9.9 8.2

F Peyton Martin, 5-11, Jr. 12.6 5.4

COACH Matt Daniel (8-11 in one season at ASU)

TEAM COMPARISON

ULM ASU

55.1 Points for 62.4

67.8 Points against 71.7

-3.3 Rebound margin -4.8

-4.8 Turnover margin -1.0

37.7 FG pct. 38.4

27.5 3-pt pct. 29.2

59.0 FT pct. 64.2

CHALK TALK Louisiana-Monroe enters on a three-game losing streak. ... Both ASU and Louisiana-Monroe did not have midweek games this week. ... ASU leads the Sun Belt Conference in steals with 179 on the season, an average of 9.4 per game.

UCA at Northwestern (La.) St.

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, La.

RECORDS UCA 8-11, 4-6 Southland Conference; Northwestern (La.) State 5-14, 2-8

SERIES UCA leads 14-11

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET nsudemons.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

NORTHWESTERN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Gabby Bell, 5-4, Sr. 3.9 2.4

G Kira Bonner, 5-7, Sr. 14.9 2.9

F Jasmyn Johnson, 5-8, Sr. 8.8 3.8

F Lacee Savage, 6-0, Jr. 5.5 4.8

F Victoria Miller, 6-0, Sr. 4.9 4.3

COACH Aaron A. Swinson (0-1 as interim coach this season)

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Sr. 9.6 4.7

G Carley Hudspeth, 6-0, So. 2.7 1.1

G/F Briana Trigg, 5-10, Jr. 5.9 4.3

F Ayanna Trigg, 5-11, Jr. 4.5 5.2

F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Jr. 7.5 5.8

COACH Sandra Rushing (149-89 in eight seasons at UCA)

TEAM COMPARISON

NW STATE UCA

58.4 Points for 55.3

70.6 Points against 57.7

-7.4 Rebound margin +5.4

+2.6 Turnover margin -2.5

32.8 FG pct. 39.5

26.9 3-pt pct. 20.7

66.1 FT pct. 62.1

CHALK TALK UCA has lost five of its past six games. ... The Demons enter on a three-game losing streak. ... Northwestern State Coach Jordan Dupuy parted ways with the program this past Sunday after 3.5 seasons. ... Northwestern State senior guard Kira Bonner ranks fourth in the Southland Conference in scoring, averaging 14.9 points per game.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS UALR 8-11, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 13-6, 6-2

SERIES UALR leads 25-10

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Andrea Cournoyer, 5-4, So. 6.7 2.6

G Brandi Williams, 5-6, So. 12.4 3.8

G Skyler Goodwin, 5-8, Jr. 9.0 3.9

F Kimberly Burton, 5-11, Jr. 6.2 3.1

F Ty'Reona Doucet, 6-1, Jr. 13.0 7.7

COACH Garry Brodhead (129-115 in eight seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette)

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Tori Lasker, 5-7, Jr. 4.3 2.5

G Sydney Chastain, 5-7, Sr. 4.0 2.9

G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Sr. 16.1 5.3

F Teal Battle, 6-1, Jr. 13.8 5.7

F Alayzha Knapp, 6-2, Fr. 8.1 2.8

COACH Joe Foley (341-184 in 17 seasons at UALR)

TEAM COMPARISON

ULL UALR

66.7 Points for 57.1

62.0 Points against 63.8

-3.8 Rebound margin -2.2

+5.0 Turnover margin -0.5

39.6 FG pct. 40.1

34.3 3-pt pct. 28.7

71.4 FT pct. 67.2

CHALK TALK UALR has won each of the last four meetings against Louisiana-Lafayette. ... The Trojans enter on a three-game win streak. ... The Ragin' Cajuns enter on a three-game win streak and have won five of its last six games. ... UALR Coach Joe Foley is three wins shy of 800 in his career.

UAPB vs. Grambling State

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 3-14, 2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Grambling State 2-16, 1-6

SERIES Grambling State leads 19-2

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Kyeonia Harris, 5-5, Jr. 11.4 3.5

G Noe'll Taylor, 5-8, Sr. 14.0 5.0

G Tyler Pyburn, 5-9, Fr. 5.1 1.6

F Sha'Kendra Tilley, 5-10, Sr. 2.0 6.0

C Nissa Sam-Grant, 6-4, Fr. 3.6 5.3

COACH Dawn Brown (3-14 in one season at UAPB)

GRAMBLING STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Candice Parramore, 5-7, So. 10.7 2.1

G Ariel Williams, 5-9, Jr. 9.3 3.9

G Justice Coleman, 5-10, Jr. 13.1 4.5

G Mylashia Yancey, 5-10, Sr. 6.4 4.3

C Jasmine Forte, 6-3, So. 2.3 3.1

COACH Freddie Murray (56-61 in four seasons at Grambling State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB GSU

58.2 Points for 60.3

76.1 Points against 75.4

-6.2 Rebound margin -7.9

-1.3 Turnover margin -4.3

35.1 FG pct. 38.3

24.8 3-pt pct. 28.1

64.9 FT pct. 69.7

CHALK TALK Grambling State has won each of the last seven meetings against UAPB. ... The Golden Lions enter on a four-game losing streak. ... The Tigers enter on a six-game losing streak. ... Grambling State junior guard Justice Coleman ranks tied for fifth in the SWAC in scoring (13.1 PPG).