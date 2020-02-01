TENNIS

Thiem makes Open finals

Dominic Thiem will be playing for a major championship on a hard court for the first time at the Australian Open after losing the last two French Open finals to Rafael Nadal. The fifth-seeded Thiem dropped the first set against seventh-seeded Alexander Zverev, a 22-year-old German who was playing in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time, before rallying to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4). Thiem saved two sets points with powerful ground strokes in the 10th game of the third, and then dominated the tiebreaker by winning four of the last five points. Thiem’s opponent in the title match Sunday will be No. 2 Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, who eliminated Roger Federer on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Granderson retires

Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues. Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBI while hitting 41 home runs. In 2007 with Detroit, he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 home runs and 20 steals in a season. Last year Granderson batted .183 in 138 games for the Miami Marlins. He also played for Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, totaling 344 career home runs and 937 RBI while batting .249.

Mets, Adams reach deal

Matt Adams agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets on Friday, hoping to earn a job as a backup and a bat with pop off the bench. The 31-year-old is primarily a first baseman but also has played the outfield. He batted .226 with 20 home runs and 56 RBI in 333 plate appearances last year for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, hitting 12 of his home runs in June and July. New York has NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso at first. Adams has 11 career home runs and 49 RBI as a pinch hitter, but he was just 3 for 33 as a pinch hitter last year — with two home runs and a double.

BASKETBALL

Doncic out at least 6 games

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will be out at least six games with a sprained right ankle. Doncic was injured during a scrimmage in practice on Thursday and Coach Rick Carlisle said before Friday’s game against the Rockets that he’d be out until at least Feb. 10. Carlisle added that he expects that Doncic will be healthy in time to participate in the All-Star Game after he was selected to the team for the first time and voted a starter.

GOLF

Holmes takes over in Phoenix

J.B. Holmes roared through the fan-packed closing stretch at TPC Scottsdale on his opening nine Friday, then grabbed the lead on the mellower side of golf’s biggest party. Six months after a final-round collapse and slow-play controversy at the British Open, Holmes took a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He shot a 6-under 65, a day after making a hole-in-one in an opening 64. In July at Royal Portrush, Holmes had a share of the second-round lead with winner Shane Lowry, then shot 69-87 to tie for 67th. The setback spoiled an otherwise successful season highlighted by an early victory at Riviera. The 37-year-old from Kentucky got away from the game during the offseason, playing only two rounds in four months leading into the new year. He shook off the rust at Kapalua and got back in form last week at Torrey Pines with a tie for 16th. Andrew Landry (University of Arkansas) is tied for 55th place and is at 1-under 141 after two rounds. Landry shot a 1-over par on Friday. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) missed the cut by one stroke finishing at even par after two rounds. He was 1-over par on Friday. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) missed the cut. Cook was 1-over par on Friday and finished the two rounds at 4-over par.

Ames shoots 69, leads by 3

Stephen Ames shot a 3-under 69 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Morocco Champions. Ames had a 12-under 132 total at Samanah Golf Club in the senior tour’s first event in Africa.. He matched the course record with a 63 on Thursday for a four-stroke lead. The 55-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad won the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric in 2017 for his lone senior title. He won four times on the PGA Tour. Hall of Famers Bernhard Langer and Jose Maria Olazabal were tied for second with Brett Quigley. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) fired a 71 on Friday and is nine shots behind Ames with a two-day total of 141. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) and Glen Day (Little Rock) are both at 143.

Perez gets hot late in Saudi

Victor Perez birdied four of his last six holes to shoot a second consecutive 5-under 65 and take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Saudi International on Friday. The French golfer maintained his great form on the European Tour that has seen him finish outside the top 20 just once since winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in September for his first title, climbing to No. 41 in the ranking in the process. Gavin Green of Malaysia, who shared the lead with Graeme McDowell after a first-round 64, was Perez’s nearest rival at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club after shooting 67. McDowell (68) was a shot further back.

SKIING

Dukurs moves closer to title

Martins Dukurs of Latvia won the World Cup men’s skeleton race on Friday in St. Moritz, Switzerland, moving him closer to a record ninth overall series championship. Dukurs took the gold, while German sliders Felix Kisinger and Axel Jungk won silver and bronze, respectively. The win pushed Dukurs past Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov for the series lead, with just one race left. Tretiakov trails Dukurs by 21 points in the standings. The U.S. men had three sleds in the field, with Austin Florian leading the way in 19th place.

BASKETBALL

Memories of Kobe dominate Lakers return

LOS ANGELES — Red roses adorned the courtside seats where Kobe and Gianna Bryant sat at the last Los Angeles Lakers game they attended. On the overhead video board, photos of Bryant in action for the Lakers alternated with those of the other seven people who were killed alongside him and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash.

Friday night at Staples Center was unlike any other.

Longtime public address announcer Lawrence Tanter introduced the entire Lakers lineup the same way: “From Lower Merion High School, No. 8, Kobe Bryant.”

In a ceremony before the Lakers’ first game since the crash on Sunday, Usher stood at center court of the darkened arena in front of No. 8 and No. 24 yellow rose arrangements to sing “Amazing Grace.” Cellist Ben Hong from the Los Angeles Philharmonic performed while video of Bryant talking about his life and career played.

Fans interrupted the silence with chants of “Kobe! Kobe!” and “MVP! MVP!”

Boyz II Men, from Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia, sang the national anthem.

LeBron James , wearing No. 24, wiped his eyes as the anthem ended. He and Anthony Davis, wearing No. 8, hugged.

The crowd stood for 24.2 seconds of silence as the shot clocks ticked off the time until the horn blared. Spotlights shone on the empty seats set aside for Bryant and his daughter. His had a black-and-white Mamba jersey and hers a No. 24 jersey.

James stood at center court and read the names of the nine crash victims, ending with Bryant. He told the crowd he had remarks prepared and pulled a piece of paper from his sweatpants. But then James tossed it to the floor.

“Laker Nation, … I’m going to go straight from the heart,” he said.

“The first thing comes to mind is all about family. As I look around this arena, we’re all breathing, hurt and heartbroken,” James said. “The best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family.”