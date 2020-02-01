Wynne OL becomes Arkansas' first 2021 commit

Wynne junior offensive tackle Terry Wells committed to Arkansas on Saturday during an unofficial visit to Fayetteville.

Wells (6-4, 280 pounds) chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Kansas, Arkansas State and Southern Mississippi. He was drawing interest from TCU, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, Memphis and others.

"Being a part of the Arkansas Razorbacks truly fits me," Wells said. "I love the coaching staff, the community, and the University of Arkansas has a lot to offer. Most importantly it’s home and that’s where my heart led me to be."

He was named the outstanding offensive lineman at the U.S. Army All-American National Combine in January. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis were happy about his pledge.

"They were very excited," Wells said. "They were proud to have me and (said) that I was family."

Wells is the Arkansas' first commit in the high school class of 2021.