2nd man charged in Jacksonville slaying, apartment fire

A second suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Jacksonville man whose body was found burned inside his apartment last week.

Norris "Boo-Man" Williams, 34, of Jacksonville was arrested Friday on charges of arson, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. He was being held Saturday at the Pulaski County jail, with bail set at $30,000.

Jacksonville firefighting units were sent Monday night to an apartment fire at 803 S. Redmond Road. Firefighters extinguished the blaze before the building was destroyed, but the apartment where the fire started was gutted, authorities said.

The body of 48-year-old Murphy Atkins was found in the burned-out apartment, according to Jacksonville police. The next day, a coroner concluded that Atkins died of a gunshot wound in the head.

On Wednesday, police arrested Rayceo Barber, 33, on charges including capital murder and arson. He remains in jail, being held without bail.

Police believe Williams witnessed the shooting and assisted in the fire, according to an arrest report.

"Williams, Barber and other individuals involved purchased gasoline and drove back to the [home] of Atkins," the report states.

The other individuals mentioned in the report have not been identified by police. April Kiser, a Jacksonville police spokeswoman, said after Barber's arrest that investigators had spoken with witnesses who were in the apartment.

Detectives said last week that Barber had been staying with Atkins for a couple days before the shooting occurred.

