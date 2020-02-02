Arkansas Achievers

• Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts senior Victoria Hwang has been recognized as a 2020 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholar. Hwang of Maumelle was one of 300 national scholars and the only one from Arkansas recognized in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, which is the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. It is sponsored by the Society for Science and the Public. The scholars were selected from 1,993 applications received from 659 high schools in 49 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; Guam; and eight countries. Hwang's research focused on inhibiting production of a specific protein to study its effect on the life cycle of cancer cells in a glioblastoma, one of the most malevolent forms of brain cancer. Hwang's research tested if prohibiting the protein production would send the cancer cells into cell death and kill the tumor. While a good percentage of cancer cells did reach cell death, it was not enough to completely kill the tumor. "It gave some structure on how to approach this idea," Hwang said, looking at the positives that came from her study. "It's something I'd like to continue researching in college if I have the opportunity. I have a better understanding of where I should start this process and what more I should look into," she said.

• Terry Wheeler of Alexander has been named a President's Scholar. President's Scholars are students with cumulative 4.0 grade point averages.

• Alice Cai, a 16-year-old Fayetteville High School Student, recently published her debut children's book based on a draft she started in 2014 at the Northwest Arkansas Kidswrite Summer Camp -- now called the Young Writers Camp -- which is organized by the University of Arkansas. "I very much appreciate the experience and inspiration gained during that period," Cai said. She expressed her gratitude in the book acknowledgement. Cai's book, Crowned: The Legend of the Three Bears tells the story of good King Alfred of the Bear Kingdom. He dies, leaving behind a powerful magic jewel, three young sons and no guidance as to which of them should take the throne. Vicki Collet, director of Young Writers Camp and associate professor of curriculum and instruction at UA, said "we are always pleased to hear of students' writing successes. Young Writers Camps give students tools for writing and encourages them to share their unique voices. Alice's publication is a wonderful example of why we do this work." Cai has been writing since she was 8, and Oghma Creative Media contracted Crowned in 2017.

