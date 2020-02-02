Sections
Arkansas patient tests negative for coronavirus

by Ginny Monk | Today at 5:58 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.

The Arkansas patient who was tested for the coronavirus last week does not have the illness, according to a news release sent Sunday afternoon from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The patient got sick after a trip to China and was put in quarantine while the state awaited the test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"[The Arkansas Health Department] continues to work closely with the CDC and other agencies across the country to monitor the novel coronavirus and update the public as we learn more," the department news release reads in part.

CBS News and other sources reported Sunday afternoon that California had confirmed a ninth case of the coronoavirus in the United States. Those confirmed cases are in Arizona, California, Illinois and Washington.

The respiratory illness was first diagnosed in Wuhan, China, in December and has spread internationally. More than 300 people have died, and a man in the Philippines on Saturday became the first person to die of the coronavirus outside of China.

