AT THE POST

DAY 5 of 57

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 14,000

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $5,484,761

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $783,673

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,701,088

TODAY'S POST TIME 12:35 p.m. (Gates open 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION General admission, free; reserved seats, $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:45 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Santa Anita, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana, Oaklawn's leading jockey from 2013-2018, and Florent Geroux won two races. Santana, who now has five victories in 29 starts, won the first race with Rule of the Nile ($5.80, $3.80 and $3.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.27. He also won the third race with Millwood ($14.80, $6.40 and $4.20), covering 1 mile in 1:39.16. Geroux won the fifth race with Kurilov ($7.40, $4.00 and $2.80), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.27. He also won the Martha Washington Stakes with Taraz ($2.20 and $2.10), covering 1 mile in 1:38.64. On the season, Geroux has two victories in seven starts.

Trainer Brad Cox won the fifth and sixth races with Kurilov and Taraz, improving his season totals to three victories in 17 starts. Peter Miller won the American Beauty Stakes with Special Relativity ($14.00, $4.80 and $3.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.91. He also won the ninth race with Grit and Curiosity ($55.40, $17.60 and $12.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.13.

McGaughey ready

Trainer Reeve McGaughey, the son of trainer Shug McGaughey, will have a starter in today's eighth race with Crocketts Bluff for breeder/owner John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs.

"Excited to get started," McGaughey said during training hours Saturday morning.

Reeve McGaughey said he spent the past several winters working for his father in Florida and had a lengthy stint as an assistant under his uncle Charles LoPresti.

Reeve McGaughey said he has 11 horses at Oaklawn, the bulk of which is for Anthony.

Reeve McGaughey said he's been around horses his entire life and is prepared for the next chapter in his career.

"I've been lucky to work for some people that have given me a good education," he said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view »https://arkansasonline.com/OaklawnReplays/]

Racing royalty

Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is scheduled to be represented by his first Oaklawn starter, American Butterfly, in today's eighth race for trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

American Pharoah was North America's leading first-crop sire in 2019, with American Butterfly among his 27 winners. American Pharoah's progeny earned $2,703,916. His four stakes winners include unbeaten Four Wheel Drive in the $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

"I think that American Pharoah could very well be a very prominent sire of the future," Lukas said before training hours Saturday morning. "I've even gotten to the point where I said he could replace A.P. Indy at some point. I think he's doing really well. Everybody I talk to likes the foals. I don't have a skin in the game. I don't own any of them and that's a hell of a commercial, to be perfectly honest. But I think he's really going to be a force in the industry."

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department.

Sports on 02/02/2020