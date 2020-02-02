Boy, 10, ends up on top after spelling bee drama

Srikar Chittemsetty, 12, leans in to hear a word Saturday during the closing rounds of the Arkansas State Spelling Bee in Cabot. He finished as the runner-up in the bee. More photos at arkansasonline.com/22bee/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

CABOT -- The competition had stretched to more than four hours, and the final two spellers had missed four words between them.

Neither could nail the championship word.

Then the judges were handed a written grievance and started conferring, far enough away so that a microphone couldn't amplify their conversation. The competition was on pause while they spoke. Then the contest was called.

Thomas Sinclair, 10, of Garland County was declared the victor of the Arkansas State Spelling Bee for correctly spelling "westerlies." He had spelled it correctly at least 5 minutes earlier.

Thomas had correctly spelled the word immediately after the eventual runner-up, Srikar Chittemsetty, had misspelled "camelry," but Thomas was then given one more word to spell. He flubbed it, and the competition continued.

Then came the grievance, and the judges decided after reviewing the rules that Thomas shouldn't have been required to spell the extra word. "Westerlies," winds blowing from the west, wound up being the championship word.

"Physically, I'm tired," Thomas said as he sat down and sipped from a water bottle soon after the turmoil. "Mentally, I'm excited to go to nationals."

The fifth grader at Jessieville Elementary School also had competed last year and finished 11th.

Saturday's spelling bee was held at Cabot High School.

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, one student after another exited the stage after missing their words. In all, 50 kids from across the state, all in third grade to eighth grade, competed in Saturday's spelling bee. All of the participants were spelling winners in their counties.

John McGowen, 14, was among them. He represented Boone County. He hadn't agreed to take part in the county spelling bee, but did so after a teacher encouraged him to show up because so few had signed up for it, he said.

He made it past the third round Saturday, but misspelled "pomposity." He missed it by a single vowel.

"I'd never heard it," he said.

"When you're up there, you're kind of nervous. You almost face the crowd."

The judges sat toward the left side of the stage. The spellers stood and faced the judges and the pronouncer, but their peripheral vision would catch glimpses of the people watching them and taking photos. They also sat onstage and directly faced the crowd as they waited their turns. All of them who spoke afterward said the experience was nerve-racking.

"I felt really excited, but yeah, I was nervous," said Alison Coffey, 11, who represented Poinsett County. "It was a really good experience. Not every kid gets to go up here and go to state."

At the end of the day, Srikar, who misspelled camelry because he thought the pronouncer was saying "cavalry," stood at the tall microphone waiting for his next word. It was just him and Thomas. Srikar, 12, towered over Thomas, who used the shorter microphone. Srikar kept waiting. By then, the judges were talking.

One of the judges then explained the oversight and announced the winner. Thomas, who was standing 15 feet from the microphone, put his hands over his face and exhaled.

The auditorium had mostly emptied by that time in the competition, but what little applause could be heard was mixed with confusion. Then came expressions of anger. Srikar's father, Murali Chittemsetty, approached the judges and protested the results. He was told not to speak to the judges and was waved over to the organizers who were offstage.

Through 20 or so rounds, Srikar spelled words with ease. Time and again, he confidently and calmly ticked off the letters of non-everyday words, including "seraphic" and "cylindrical."

The other spellers slumped, spoke softly, twitched or tucked their hands in their pockets when they walked to the microphone. Some spelled the word after the first time it was pronounced. Others routinely spent a minute or more asking for alternative pronunciations or definitions. A couple of the contestants used their index fingers to mimic writing down the words, either on their palms or on the backs of the placards hanging from their necks -- trying to picture how it looked on paper.

Srikar, by comparison, usually took hold of the tall microphone with both hands much as a seasoned singer would, appearing ready to belt out a high howl. Ironically, Srikar stumbled on "grunge." Thomas had just had his first miss of the day, so Srikar could have won the competition by spelling "grunge."

Srikar asked the pronouncer, Celia Storey, to define the word.

"Rock music incorporating elements of punk rock and heavy metal," Storey said. Srikar looked at her blankly and shook his head. He was born more than 15 years after the rise of grunge.

He asked for it to be used in a sentence. He asked her to repeat the sentence. He asked her whether there were any alternative pronunciations. He asked for its part of speech. He asked for the origin. He asked eight times for Storey to repeat the word. He said it back to her five times.

He finally tried to spell it -- "G-R-U-N-C-H."

One of the judges hit the buzzer, instead of the bell. That piercing sound had filled the auditorium all morning as spellers missed words. Some of the contestants flinched when they heard it.

The competition continued for several more rounds.

"Camelry" was Srikar's second and final miss.

Srikar's older sister, Pavini, 13, won the state competition twice before, in 2016 and 2018. After Saturday's competition was over, she expressed a mix of pride and empathy for her younger brother.

"I think he did well," she said. "I think the words he missed he knew how to spell. He was just nervous."

In that moment, Pavini's mother, Dhana Chittemsetty, interjected and told the reporter not to speak to her children. She said the circumstances in which her son lost were "totally wrong." She urged the reporter to put that in his article.

She and her husband appealed the decision on the spot, but they weren't able to overturn the judges' decision. A security officer stood near Murali Chittemsetty as the father raised his voice, pleaded his case and told organizers that the judges were wrong.

"It didn't end in the appropriate way," his wife said minutes later. "They didn't even take the appeal."

Eventually, the objections stopped.

Srikar took home a runner-up plaque and a $300 prize. Thomas won $450 and six nights of hotel accommodations near Washington, D.C. That's where he and his family will stay when he participates in the Scripps National Spelling Bee the week of May 24.

