The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1212 E. Sixth St., commercial, Lovell Kelly, 3:50 a.m. Jan. 26, 2020, property valued at $180.

72204

• 3901 S. University Ave., commercial, Simoun Sweis, 1:21 a.m. Jan. 23, 2020, property valued at $199.

• 19 Purdue Cir., residential, Brandy Huggins, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 2020, property value unknown.

• 4504 W. 27th St., residential, Tammy Vogt, 6:21 a.m. Jan. 26, 2020, property valued at $300.

• 4421 W. 17th St., residential, Erica Morton, 12:43 p.m. Jan. 26, 2020, property value unknown.

72205

• 15 Brooklawn Drive, residential, Sheena Swift, 11:40 p.m. Jan. 24, 2020, property value unknown.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

72207

• 1701 N. Bryant St., residential, Tiffany Lindsey, 9 a.m. Oct. 22, 2019, property valued at $500.

72209

• 4725 Hoffman Road, residential, Terry Williams, 3:16 p.m. Jan. 12, 2020, property valued at $650.

• 33 Regency Cir., residential, Adalene Green, 11 a.m. Jan. 25, 2020, property valued at $1,013.

• 3804 Patrick Henry Drive, residential, Thelma Franklin, 8:30 a.m. Jan 26, 2020, property value unknown.

• 4105 Bruno Road, residential, Joyce O'Neal, 1:01 p.m. Jan. 26, 2020, property value unknown.

72210

• 11201 Bass Pro Pkwy., commercial, Tabitha Payne, 12:06 a.m. Jan. 24, 2020, property valued at $683.

72227

• 2108 Clapboard Hill Road, residential, Rel Johnson, 11:31 a.m. Jan. 23, 2020, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72113

• 10711 Burkhalter Haas Drive, residential, Michael Shahan, Jr., 4:10 p.m. Jan. 23, 2020, property valued at $1,320.

72114

• 1423 N. Moss, commercial, Christian Mission Church, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 24, 2020, property valued at $403.

72116

• 5822 Sonora Apt. AA, residential, Mark Lee, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 2020, property valued at $800.

• 1302 Pike, commercial, Razorback Plumbing, 7:46 p.m. Jan. 27, 2020, property valued at $7,641.

72118

• 1702 Arrowhead Road Apt. F, residential, Candice Carter, 1 a.m. Jan. 23, 2020, property valued at $400.

SundayMonday on 02/02/2020