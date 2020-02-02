Business people

• Ryan Geib recently joined Mercy Fort Smith as the hospital's chief operating officer. He most recently was the assistant administrator for HCA Healthcare's West Florida Hospital in Pensacola.

• Christopher Church has been hired as enterprise solutions architect at Mainstream Technologies. He will work to identify customer requirements and develop technology strategies. Church has a bachelor's degree in electronics management from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

• Dr. Maria Baldasare, FACC, interventional cardiologist, recently joined Northwest Cardiology at 2900 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 240B, in Bentonville. Baldasare received her medical education at Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica. She completed her internal medicine residency and cardiovascular disease fellowship at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. She then completed an interventional cardiology fellowship at Cooper Medical School of Rowan in Camden, N.J.

• Dr. Jeff Bell, recently joined Washington Regional General Surgery Clinic to provide laparoscopic, robotic and open general surgical services. He received his medical degree at the University of Texas Southwestern and completed his residency at Baylor University Medical Center, both in Dallas.

• Tiffany Means, DNP, MHA, CENP, has earned a doctor of nursing practice degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is director of emergency services for Northwest Health in Springdale and Fayetteville. Means holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., and a master's degree in health administration from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. She has also earned national certification as an executive in nurse practice through the American Organization for Nursing Leadership.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwadg.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.

SundayMonday Business on 02/02/2020