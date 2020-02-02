Chaney, Harris fill key roles

Arkansas guard Jalen Harris plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt were the headliners once again with a combined 56 points for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday with guard Isaiah Joe limited by a sore knee.

Yet Jalen Harris and Reggie Chaney both turned in standout performances with a combined 19 points and 13 rebounds to help the University of Arkansas outlast Alabama 82-78 at Coleman Coliseum.

Harris, a 6-2 junior guard, made 3 of 4 shots, including 1 of 2 from three-point range en route to 11 points. Chaney went 2 of 4 from the field, grabbed 11 rebounds and scored 8 points in his third start of the season.

Both Chaney and Harris drew six fouls, and both of them went 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Harris wound up playing at crunch time in the second half as Joe, who did not score, rested his knee.

"Certainly with the knee, we don't want to overwork him," Coach Eric Musselman said of Joe. "I've played him so many minutes since he hurt his knee at Ole Miss. We kind of came into the game and didn't want to put too much pressure on him. Then [Harris] did such a great job defensively that we just kind of rolled that way to finish the game."

Chaney scored all of his eight points and had nine rebounds in the second half.

"I thought he was great around the rim," Musselman said. "He had a reverse layup and was really good, and he drew contact too, like he didn't shy away from trying to finish."

Arkansas made 20 of 29 free throws for 69%, but Mason Jones -- the Razorbacks' leading free-throw shooter at 87% -- was an uncharacteristic 6 of 13 at the stripe.

"It was terrible," Jones said. "I was cramping in both of my legs, so I really couldn't just get the lift I wanted. But that's no excuse. Good players make good things. It's going to be OK."

Grab the ball

The Razorbacks notched several steals by simply snagging the ball from driving Alabama guards.

One of the most impressive steals came midway through the first half. Alabama point guard Kira Lewis, one of the fastest players in the country, drove hard down the right side of the lane when he met up with Jimmy Whitt, who used quick hands to track the ball and seize it right away. A frustrated Lewis quickly committed a holding foul to prevent the Hogs from initiating a fast break.

Arkansas won 27-13 in points off turnovers.

"They got too many live turnovers," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. "We were throwing the ball to the other team. We drove a bunch of single gaps tonight and they stripped us. They're one of the best teams in the country at stripping the ball. We did a really poor job of taking care of the basketball tonight."

Who's that?

An Alabama fan walked past Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, who was conducting a one-on-one interview in a hallway at Coleman Coliseum, and pointed toward his face as she walked by.

Musselman couldn't help but laugh a little as he tried to answer a question about Reggie Chaney.

"Have a great night," Musselman called to the middle-aged woman and a man who was with her.

"Don't be a smart aleck," the man called behind his back. "What goes around comes around."

Frigid open

The Razorbacks started super cold for the second game in a row, while Alabama came out sizzling.

Arkansas missed its first seven shots before guard Desi Sills drove hard to the hole, faked his defender in the air and converted an easy layup at the 16:36 mark to cut the Hogs' deficit to 12-2.

Alabama made its first four shots, including back-to-back three-pointers from Alex Reese and Jaden Shackelford to open the game.

Arkansas did not score before the first media timeout and never led in its 79-77 loss to South Carolina on Wednesday.

The series

Arkansas stretched its lead in the all-time series to 35-28, including a 29-24 advantage in SEC play, with its sixth consecutive victory over the Crimson Tide.

The Razorbacks are now 8-20 at Coleman Coliseum with their third consecutive win at the arena, following a 62-61 decision on March 2, 2016, and a 76-73 win on Feb. 14, 2018.

Lineup change

Junior Adrio Bailey did not start for the first time this season, as Coach Eric Musselman went with four guards and Reggie Chaney.

Jimmy Whitt is the lone Razorback to start all 21 games. Mason Jones started his 20th game, while Desi Sills and Isaiah Joe started their 19th apiece. Chaney made his third consecutive start, his first three of the season.

Big to big

One of Alabama's most highlight-worthy plays came midway through the second half as one forward helped another.

Javian Davis, a 6-9, 242-pounder, drove into the paint and drew defenders, spotted Alex Reese cutting down the left baseline and fed a lob to his 6-9 teammate for a powerful one-handed lob dunk.

4-point trip

Alabama cut deep into the Razorbacks' 64-57 advantage with a four-point possession.

After Mason Jones was called for a blocking foul, John Petty made one free throw. Javian Davis tipped out the rebound after Petty missed his second try. After Kira Lewis. misfired from three-point range, Jaden Shackelford rebounded for the Tide and made a three-point shot moments later to make it 64-61 with 8:21 remaining.

Tide dings

Alabama played without swingman Herbert Jones, who was injured in the first half of the Crimson Tide's 90-76 loss at LSU on Wednesday.

Jones suffered a left wrist fracture and is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery Saturday morning in Birmingham, Ala., Coach Nate Oats said.

The 6-7 junior was averaging 11.6 points and 7.8 rebounds in the past eight games.

"He's been playing as well as he has all season, and this is certainly a tough blow to our team," Oats said in a news release.

Kennedy here

Former Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy attended the game as a scout.

Kennedy, who had a 151-116 record in eight years at Texas A&M through last season, is scouting for the Brooklyn Nets.

"Just doing different things to stay involved in the game," Kennedy said.

Kennedy compiled a 361-294 record in 21 seasons as a head coach at Centenary, Southeastern Louisiana, Murray State and Texas A&M.

