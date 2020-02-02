CRITICAL MASS: Colored by history

"You're rooting for clothes when you get right down to it. We're screaming about laundry."

-- Jerry Seinfeld

Both of today's Super Bowl teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, have red and gold in their team colors. The golds are obviously different; the Chiefs use a bright yellow-y hue while the 49ers employ a more subdued shade. The reds are close -- they used to use the exact same shade but the 49ers tweaked their palette in 1996, opting for a slightly darker red.

At the time, some people speculated that the team had switched from red to burgundy in an effort to stimulate jersey sales. Hey, some people feel compelled to buy new jerseys when their team changes up their uniforms.

Technically, the change wasn't that big. The 49ers switched from Pantone 186 C red to 187 C red, which technically is about as subtle a switch as you can make. (The Arkansas Razorbacks use Cardinal Red 201 if you're interested.)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (AP)

The colors are not all that difficult to distinguish when you compare them side by side. The Chiefs' red is noticeably brighter, the 49ers' a little richer, with more seriousness of purpose. 187 C feels more buttoned-down. In any case, you can understand how someone might prefer one of these colors over the other.

I like the Chiefs' red a little better; it feels less staid, more festive, more aggressive. More, uh, tribal.

It pops on the field and fits with the image I still have of the Chiefs as American Football League upstarts.

I remember them beating the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings (the Purple People Eaters) in Super Bowl IV, the last one they were in before this one and the last one before the AFL merged with the NFL in 1970. I remember Bobby Bell, Len Dawson and Hank Stram, and how it felt like the old order was coming apart.

Going into the Super Bowl, the Vikings were two-touchdown favorites over the Chiefs. Despite Joe Namath and the Jets' remarkable upset of the Baltimore Colts the year before, the NFL was still regarded as the superior league. What the Jets had pulled off was a fluke. The prejudice against the AFL was strong -- it was a Mickey Mouse product, a minor league compared to the mighty NFL.

I was a Vikings fan that year, mainly because of Joe Kapp, their quarterback. He was a pure product of America, the son of a German immigrant father and Mexican-American mother who grew up in a Salinas, Calif., housing project alongside migrant workers. For some inexplicable reason, in those pre-sensitivity training days of casual and often inaccurate racism‚ he was known as "Injun Joe."

Kapp went to UC Berkeley, where in addition to quarterbacking the football team to a Rose Bowl victory he played basketball, which argues against my childhood memory of him as singularly un-athletic for a professional athlete.

After college Kapp was drafted in the 18th round by the Washington team (still known as the Redskins), but they never bothered to tell him that, so he ended up playing eight seasons in Canada before joining the Vikings in 1967 as a 29-year-old rookie third-string quarterback starting 11 of the team's 14 games.

Kapp's main virtue was his toughness. He was, by his own admission, a terrible thrower of the football.

"Everybody knows some of my passes flutter," Kapp wrote in a piece for Sports Illustrated a few months after that Super Bowl. "I throw a few ducks. One reason is that I don't bother using the laces. Some sportswriters have theorized that this is because I learned to pass by heaving lettuce heads in Salinas, and there are no laces on lettuce. The truth is that the laces vary from ball to ball and this can throw you off. I just grab the seed and fling, and sometimes I even complete a few. Then I'll pick up the papers after the game and find out that I passed without finesse."

I don't remember him ever throwing a spiral. But Kapp claimed he did.

"I threw maybe two perfect spirals in the whole 1969-70 season," he wrote. "One of them was in a key game against the Rams, and Eddie Meador intercepted it. The other was in a crucial play in the Super Bowl, and I spiraled the ball 69 yards and over [receiver Gene Washington]. If I'd thrown one of my typical knuckleballs, Gene would have been able to catch the pass and you'd have seen one of the most hellacious plays -- and maybe a different ending for the Super Bowl. Maybe not, too. The way those Kansas Cities played, it's hard to imagine anybody beating them that day. But if we'd only -- no, I don't say it. Que sera, sera, as Doris Day and my mother used to say. 'If the frog had wings, he wouldn't have to jump.'"

How could you not adore Joe Kapp?

Minnesota Viking quarterback Joe Kapp is hauled down by Kansas City Chiefs’ Jerry Mays (75) as another Chiefs player moves in from the rear during the first half of the Super Bowl IV football game. (AP)

Kapp's contract expired after the Super Bowl, but he was so highly thought of that no NFL team contacted him until after the start of the next year. Two games into the 1970-71 season he signed with the Boston Patriots, arguably the worst team in the league. But after that year, he refused to sign what was the standard NFL player's contract at the time, a document that limited players' mobility by virtue of what was called the Rozelle rule, after the league's commissioner at the time, Pete Rozelle.

The Rozelle rule allowed the commissioner to compensate any team that lost the services of a player through free agency by taking something of equivalent value from the signing team. Which meant that free agents weren't really free. There were huge risks in signing them. So a team that drafted a player out of college could have control of them for virtually their entire careers.

When Kapp refused to sign, the Pats threw him out of training camp, effectively ending his career. The team had drafted and signed Stanford's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jim Plunkett (also of Mexican-American ancestry). He never played again and filed an anti-trust suit against the NFL that -- four years later -- he won. But the jury refused to award him any damages.

Still, Kapp v. National Football League became a major precedent in antitrust case law. It is the primary reason players enjoy free agency today. Joe Kapp, like Curt Flood in baseball, struck a blow against the pro football's plantation system. And then he went on to appear in The Longest Yard (1974) and Semi-Tough (1977), the former the best football movie ever made and the latter the movie version of the best football novel ever written, both featuring Burt Reynolds.

The Chiefs beat Kapp and his Vikings fair and square, 23-7, with their quarterback Len Dawson smoking cigarettes and drinking Sprite on the bench. Though we didn't hear it live, Stram was the first coach to wear a sideline microphone as he paced the sidelines during that game. NFL Films paid him $500 and recorded his comments.

"Mr. Official, let me ask you something," Stram, in his coat and tie and team blazer with a flaming pocket square of 186 C., politely inquires. "How can six of you miss a call like that?"

Later, he exhorts his team: "Just keep matriculating the ball down the field, boys."

Before the Chiefs' first touchdown, a five-yard scamper by Mike Garrett, Stram calls the play: "65 toss power trap."

Hank Stram, who coached the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles, was known for his inventive game plans. (AP)

In the last game of the AFL's history, before they were absorbed into the corporate monolith that was and is the National Football League, the Kansas City Chiefs made their case. Despite what all the adults had told us, there was no question who was the better team on the field that day: The one wearing 186 C.

The 49ers are one of the NFL's storied franchises, what with Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Dwight Clark, Steve Young, et. al.

But I associate them as much with John Brodie, the golf pro and Scientologist who was their quarterback for 17 seasons and who I watched lose to the L.A. Rams in Kezar Stadium in 1970 (30-13, but it was a close game until the Rams scored twice late in the fourth quarter). I remember walking through Golden Gate Park after the game, up a gold-lit Stanyan Street in the early evening among genuine hippies.

It's not that difficult to understand why football has become America's game; it is good on television. Its brief intervals of furious activity occur regularly, with plenty of space to fit in commercials. Usually, it is less confusing when viewed from a distance, so television cameras have no trouble tracking the progress of the ball, which is somewhat larger than in most other sports.

It is an easy game to watch; here's a play, a big hit or an incomplete pass -- now we can talk or wander off for another beer.

It is a game we understand on a simplistic level -- the basics can be explained in a few moments. Football is basically a mitigated form of war in which the object is to push one's opponent back, taking control of more and more of the field. Touchdowns mark the moments when the entire field is captured -- field goals and safeties are symbolic of partial victories.

But it's also deeply cerebral -- the people who do football for a living really do know more about it than even the most committed fans. It is a game of moving parts, a kind of kinetic chess that requires the collaboration of disparate and strong-willed players, many of whom are liable to act out of instinct or habit or out of some superstitious fear.

It is also dramatic. Violence, intimacy and intimate violence are all inherent parts of football; no other major American team sport requires so much physical contact between teammates and opponents.

And this year's match-up looks intriguing; the Chiefs possess a transcendent player in their freewheeling quarterback Pat Mahomes, who at 24 may be the best team sports athlete in the world. He's certainly the best American football player in the world at the moment.

The Chiefs are a pass-happy team, built on speed and Mahomes' remarkable ability to distribute the ball through the air. Unlike Joe Kapp, his passes zip and spin like bullets.

The 49ers -- as their relatively conservative colors suggest -- feature a more traditional approach to the game. Their offense, designed by head coach Kyle Shanahan, features the game's most potent rushing attack, an innovative zone-read system that is harder than music theory for a layperson to describe and a ferocious defense. They have a young quarterback too, Jimmy Garoppolo who was once considered the heir-apparent to the seemingly ageless Tom Brady in New England.

The Chiefs were designated the home team in tonight's game in Miami, which means they got to choose which jerseys they would wear. They decided to go with red jerseys and white pants, leaving the 49ers with white jerseys and red pants. (There's a rumor, unconfirmed by anyone at this point, that the 49ers actually petitioned the NFL to allow them to wear an all-white ensemble, something they last sported in 1994 but were denied.)

It is the first Super Bowl between teams with red as their primary color, which seems odd given how many teams use it. (Of the 32 NFL teams, 10 have some shade of red in their colors.)

Maybe the NFL saved a little on post-game confetti this year? Probably not. They probably stocked up on both 186 and 187.

