LET'S TALK: Did you see that garb she had on?

Where's Richard Blackwell -- aka Mr. Blackwell -- when we need him?

Yeah, him, Mr. Blackwell, the onetime designer and fashion critic who put out the annual Ten Worst Dressed Women list.

The descriptions of the outfits on those Worst Dressed Lists were legendary, and Mr. Blackwell didn't care who he pilloried via one-liners. This is the man who said of Meryl Streep that "she looks like a gypsy abandoned by a caravan," who concluded that Martha Stewart "dresses like the centerfold for The Farmer's Almanac," and who called Madonna "the bare-bottomed bore of Babylon." Mr. B did get after a fella or two: "Let's face it," he said of Howard Stern. "Howard's 'Miss America' drag looks like Godzilla impersonating Gypsy Rose Lee."

It would seem that since Mr. Blackwell joined his ancestors in 2008 -- and Joan Rivers, that other giver of biting, bawdy celebrity-fashion zingers, passed in 2014 -- Pandora's box has yawned open as celebs have felt they could dress crazier'n ever. I came to that conclusion scrolling through a slide show of the ensembles that showed up at the Jan. 26 Grammy Awards, which among other things emphasized that (1) platform footgear is still alive and well; (2) yes, slits in dresses can go higher and (3) Craig O'Neill, our own local news anchor and onetime special-event emcee, should be getting rich off all the dudes copying his sneakers-with-fancy-duds look.

I'm nowhere near as eloquent as Mr. Blackwell, but I was compelled to come up with what I'll call the What The Heck? and Atta Boy/Girl lists of the looks I saw. Check out the various online pix to see what I mean.

What The Heck?

• Allenbeck Etienne of the music group Tank and the Bangas in a light-blue, not-quite-Bermuda-shorts tux: Seventies formal above the waist; Gilligan's Island below it.

• Country singer Tanya Tucker, who basically pulled a mariachi band-meets-biker look in black leather pants, black leather jacket with off-white ruffles, and off-white shirt with floppy black tie.

• Shaun Ross, who, from head to toe, resembled a human, pearl-studded Christmas tree. Or a human, pearl-studded evening purse. Still deciding which.

• Singer/actor Ben Platt, who looked like a nervous harlequin in a too-short black-and-white argyle jacket and high-water black pants.

• Country musician Orville Peck. I understand that he always wears a face mask; it's his cowboy hat that made me squint. The brim tilted up in a Roy Rogers-meets-the-Flying-Nun kinda way.

• Speaking of hats, there was the one worn by Pose TV-show star Billy Porter. The noted purveyor of dramatic mascu-feminine sartorial ensembles (or is that femi-masculine?) showed up in a glittery teal jumpsuit topped off by a matching Zorro hat with a long fringe that opened and closed mechanically over his face. The hat reminded me of the milliner's version of Father Guido Sarducci's "portable confessional" in one of his long-ago Saturday Night Live skits.

• "Old Town Road" singer Lil Nas X, who went Barbie cowboy with all-hot-pink Western attire.

• Rapper-singer Tyler, the Creator, who went Barbie bellhop ... pink bellboy outfit, red trim, white gloves, coordinating steamer trunk and all.

• Various celebrities who apparently couldn't seem to decide which style they wanted to rock and decided: Why choose? Some for-instances: Singer/rapper Chris Brown, with half-red, half-teal hair. Crooner John Legend, whose jacket bottom was conventional on one side, pleated and Edwardian length on the other. Actress Jameela Jamil, sporting a blue ballgown whose skirt pretended to end in a mini, went sheer for a while, then went solid again. Model and TV personality Alessandra Ambrosio, whose outfit was a Boho-chic, loose black arm-covering dress on one side and a white romper on the other.

• New hot singer Billie Eilish. Granted, she looked predictably strange with an oversized black-and-green color duo and matching hair.

Atta Boy/Girl (all singers or rappers):

• Smokey Robinson, who doesn't seem to age, made black European-cut pants and a gothic-y, ruby-and-black brocade jacket look good.

• L.L. Cool J, who kept it real-­school gangsta in a classic black tux, white skirt, black bowtie and black fedora.

• Gwen Stefani, who proved that one could be 50 and rock a cute, embellished, strapless off-white fit-and-flare mini with matching thigh-high boots.

• Beck, who managed to make a glittery gray, three-piece pinstripe suit -- accessorized with black-and-white polka-dot tie, white pinstripe shirt, red boutonniere and white boots -- look nice.

• The most surprisingly best dressed: Lizzo, who ditched her outrageous skin-baring looks with a strapless, studded white gown complete with side-front walking slit and fur-strip stole.

But it's the What the Heckers who still have us clicking our tongues. We know they wanted to be talked about. And they probably miss Mr. Blackwell, too.

Email, dressy or casual:

hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com

Style on 02/02/2020