Doughty's FT shooting helps Auburn earn quality victory

Auburn’s Isaac Okoro (23) shoots next to Kentucky’s Keion brooks during the second half Saturday in Auburn, Ala. Okoro made a key three-pointer and scored 14 points in the 75-66 victory for auburn.

AUBURN, Ala. -- The Auburn Tigers took advantage of their first chance to prove themselves against a ranked opponent.

Samir Doughty scored 23 points while making 14 of 15 free throws and No. 17 Auburn finished strong in a 75-66 win over 13th-ranked Kentucky on Saturday in an NCAA Tournament rematch.

The win earned the Tigers an upgraded evaluation from their own coach after a nonconference schedule that left scant opportunities to prove their merits.

"It has to take us from good to very good," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "Kentucky's the best team we've played, so I thought we stepped up and responded.

"I think we took a step from good to very good. Now the question is can we build on it?"

Isaac Okoro made a key three-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers (19-2, 6-2 SEC), who dominated the final four minutes after falling behind by seven early.

It wasn't nearly as big as the 77-71 overtime victory over the Wildcats (16-5, 6-2) that vaulted Auburn to its first Final Four last season, but it moved the Tigers into a tie for second place in the SEC.

Austin Wiley had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers, seven of them off the offensive glass. Danjel Purifoy had 11 points and half of Auburn's six three-pointers.

Immanuel Quickley led Kentucky with 23 points before fouling out in the final minute, taking away the Wildcats' top three-point shooter with point guard Ashton Hagans already on the bench with five fouls. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points as the duo combined for 68% of the Wildcats' points while stars Hagans and Nick Richards struggled.

NO. 22 LSU 73, MISSISSIPPI 63

BATON ROUGE -- Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes, and No. 22 LSU extended its winning streak to 10 games with a victory over Mississippi.

Marlon Tayor had 13 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Trendon Watford scored 13 points for LSU (17-4, 8-0), which is off to its best start in conference play in 39 years.

Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 28 for Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7), which has lost two in a row and eight of its past nine.

These teams met two weeks earlier in Oxford, with the Tigers pulling out a four-point victory in which Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree scored a career-high 36 points.

The Tigers shot 47.9% and outrebounded the Rebels 42-30.

Ole Miss' Khadin Sy scored nine of his 11 points in the second half to become one of only two Rebels with as many as 10 points.

GEORGIA 63, TEXAS A&M 48

ATHENS, Ga. -- Anthony Edwards scored 29 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds to lead Georgia (12-9, 2-6) past Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak.

Edwards had eight points in a 15-6 run to open the second half.

Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (10-10, 4-4) with 13 points. The Aggies' streak of three consecutive SEC road wins was snapped.

Edwards had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Georgia's 72-69 loss at Missouri on Tuesday night.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 86,

TENNESSEE 73

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Reggie Perry had 24 points with 12 rebounds and D.J. Stewart had a career-high 20 points to lead Mississippi State to a victory over Tennessee.

Perry's output marked the seventh time in the past 10 games he has scored at least 20 points. Stewart was 6 of 9 shooting and made 4 of 5 shots from three-point range.

Robert Woodard added 14 points for Mississippi State (14-7, 5-3), which has won five consecutive conference games. Nick Weatherspoon had 11 points, 8 rebounds and a career-high 9 assists for the Bulldogs.

Uros Plavsic and Santiago Vescovi each had 16 points for Tennessee (12-9, 4-4).

SOUTH CAROLINA 76,

MISSOURI 54

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Maik Kotsar had a season-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a victory over Missouri.

The Gamecocks (13-8, 5-3) won for the fifth time in their past six league games after starting conference play 0-2.

A 6-foot-10 senior, Kotsar was unstoppable at both ends of the floor for South Carolina.

He made his first seven shots and had eight defensive boards in the opening half.

Kotsar also had four of South Carolina's nine blocks -- the team's best showing in SEC play this season.

FLORIDA 61, VANDERBILT 55

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points and Florida handed Vanderbilt its 26th consecutive SEC loss, adding to the Commodores' dubious league record.

Noah Locke added 17 points, including five three-pointers for the Gators (13-8, 5-3).

Vanderbilt (8-13, 0-8) struggled from three-point range early, missing their first seven three-point shots before finishing 6 of 22 from beyond the arc.

The Commodores committed 17 turnovers as they suffered their ninth consecutive loss overall.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 15 points and Saben Lee added 11.

Sports on 02/02/2020