Expert hands in last report in school case

A federal court-appointed expert assigned to report on various desegregation efforts in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District had no complaints about the district's own internal system of tracking or monitoring those initiatives.

"The district has an arsenal of programs, policies, and practices designed to improve educational outcomes for its students," Margie Powell said in her eighth and final report to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., the presiding judge in a long-running school desegregation lawsuit.

"As an added bonus, these systems can be monitored for effectiveness in real time," she also said. "As long as district personnel make the most of the advantages provided by their information systems, they can go to the head of the class."

Powell's eight reports to the judge all have been submitted in advance of a multiweek court hearing scheduled for this summer, after which Marshall is to decide whether the Jacksonville/North Pulaski and Pulaski County Special school districts have met their desegregation obligations and can be declared unitary, or desegregated, and released from federal court supervision.

The Jacksonville and Pulaski County Special districts are the two remaining defendant districts in the 37-year-old case. The Jacksonville district was carved out of the Pulaski County Special district in 2016 with the condition that the fledgling district must fulfill the same desegregation requirements as Pulaski County Special.

Attorneys for the class of all black students in the two districts -- once known as the Joshua intervenors and now as the McClendon intervenors -- are expected to challenge at least some of the districts' claims of compliance with the Pulaski County Special district's desegregation plan, which is titled Plan 2000.

HEARING AHEAD

Last July, Marshall asked Powell to prepare status reports on the remaining areas of operation in the two districts that remain under court supervision in preparation for the July 14 hearing. Areas of operation under court monitoring are discipline, student achievement and monitoring; whether the Pulaski County Special district is unitary on facilities; and whether the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district is unitary on staffing incentives.

Marshall noted the completion of the Powell reports in his release to the public of her last one.

"The Court appreciates her work on all the summary reports," the judge wrote about the Powell reports in the cover letter.

In her report last week on Jacksonville, Powell cited the provisions of Plan 2000 that require the district to produce a plan for internal monitoring and the sharing of data records with the then-Joshua intervenors.

Also required by Plan 2000 is the compilation of statistical reports on student enrollment by race, numbers of gifted-education and special-education students, data on disciplinary actions, and the racial composition of district personnel by school and including administrators.

"Each year the [Jacksonville district] develops a strategic plan that focuses on improving achievement and discipline," Powell observed in response to the requirements. She also reported that district administrators present regular updates to the School Board on curriculum, instruction and Plan 2000 data. That Plan 2000 data is sent to the Joshua intervenors, when requested, Powell also wrote.

Additionally, Powell told the judge the district's top administrators and attorney meet monthly with the Pulaski County Special district personnel, the intervenors and Powell to provide reports and updates.

Access to all school-related information is available online at My School Info," an Arkansas Department of Education statistical resource that is available to the public, Powell said. "The [Jacksonville district] publishes discipline monitoring reports on a quarterly basis," Powell added.

With the possible exception of her report on facilities in the Pulaski County Special district, Powell's findings in each of her reports for both districts were generally positive. She typically cited examples of compliance with the desegregation requirements or, noted what she saw as promising -- if not yet proved -- activities.

Scott Richardson, an attorney for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district, said after the release of Powell's last report that district representatives have enjoyed working with Powell and are pleased with Powell's reports to the judge.

"I think her reports are accurate and support the district's case for unitary status," Richardson said. "We are looking forward to trial this summer on release of the districts."

In contrast, attorneys for the McClendon intervenors were somewhat skeptical. At one point late last year the attorney team told the judge it had some questions about Powell's sources and the process used for compiling the reports.

"Intervenors did not have the opportunity to provide input to be considered for possible inclusion in this report," McClendon attorneys told the judge in regard to student disciplinary practices and student achievement reports for the Jacksonville district. "Intervenors will request an interview opportunity to learn the other elements of the process followed in preparing the report and to discuss its content."

'ADMIRABLE EFFORTS'

In her reports on discipline practices and achievement initiatives in the Jacksonville district, Powell had said it was too soon to gauge success but that she was optimistic about measures. There were "admirable" efforts underway to reduce racial disparities in student discipline practices, she wrote.

On the matter of staffing in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District, Powell said in September that the district seemed to be putting on "a full court press" to offer programs and incentives intended to add black faculty members in certain grades and subjects.

On the issue of equitable facilities in the Pulaski County Special district, Powell said in December that the district's current administrative team had "inherited a can of worms."

"No one denies that there were inequities with respect to the construction of the new Robinson Middle and the new Mills High School," Powell wrote. "The [Pulaski County Special district] administration promised to bring Mills High School to being as close to equal with Robinson Middle as physically and fiscally possible."

"The new and repositioned facilities seem to be clean and safe," Powell also wrote and added, "Attractiveness is in the eye of the beholder, but they are not equal."

"It seems that the [Pulaski County Special district] administration may be saying that the two schools may not be equal but that they are equitable," Powell continued. "The court will have to make that determination," she said.

As recently as Friday, the Pulaski County Special district submitted a brief report to Marshall on facilities, telling the judge that designs for changes at Mills High continue to be under consideration. Those include the renovation of an outbuilding to house the school's Driven online, self-paced student instruction program, a possible new trophy case and protective coverings for easily damaged hallway walls.

