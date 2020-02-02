Firm tells city to prepare for smell, it's time to clean fertilizer lagoon

FORT SMITH -- Residents of Fort Smith may notice a strong odor in coming weeks.

The Russellville-based company Denali Water Solutions is scheduled to start cleaning out a lagoon in the Kibler Bottoms soon, Fort Smith communications manager Karen Santos said in a news release Friday.

Santos explained that Denali and other licensed companies collect organic residuals, natural waste that is created by the preparation of natural foods, transport them to a site and leave them to age in a lagoon. This natural recycling process composts the residuals into organic fertilizer. The lagoon is emptied when it reaches capacity and the residuals have aged.

Mark Fisher, area manager for Denali, said in the news release that the company tries to do its clean-outs in the winter.

"Cold, dry, winter weather conditions are most conducive to our 'dewatering' process, and it reduces odor," Fisher said. "And, fewer people are outside for long periods in the colder months. That helps reduce the intrusion and inconvenience to populations nearby."

Removing the organic residuals and dewatering them, Santos said, involves special equipment and requires about three weeks of good, dry weather. After the aging and dewatering, what remains is dark, rich, natural, organic fertilizer. Denali applies the fertilizer to nearby farmland, returning nutrients to the soil.

Fisher said when Denali gets to the application phase, it will use what is called an "injection method." That involves plowing up the topsoil, applying the fertilizer and then covering it up.

"That will hold down the offending odor and, we hope, reduce public complaints," Fisher said.

There was a strong smell last year when a lagoon was being cleaned out and closed, Santos said. After receiving feedback from residents, the city of Fort Smith reached out to Denali officials. The company redoubled its efforts to control the odor, working with Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and City Administrator Carl Geffken and performing clean-out tasks only when the wind isn't blowing toward the city.

Santos said Denali officials approached city administrators in early December and explained that the lagoon that was closed last year had to be reopened and used during the Arkansas River flooding in May and June when floodwaters closed roads and made it impossible to reach alternative sites. That notification gave the city time to coordinate with community representatives and leaders to limit large outdoor activities during the planned work period.

Santos said this month's lagoon clean-out could be complete by the end of the month if the weather cooperates. Fisher said if the weather permits, crews will work seven days a week to complete the job as quickly as possible. The city administration and Denali officials will continue to closely collaborate to keep residents informed about the project.

"This is a natural process," Geffken said in the news release. "It's green. It's local and regional business. Part of the lifeblood of the Arkansas economy. And, it's being good stewards of the land. Dealing with a smell for a little while in January and February is a reality of reaping the rewards of having these nation-leading agricultural businesses based and operating right here in the River Valley, pumping money into our economy."

Santos said poultry, livestock, and meat and food processing plants, as well as pet nutrition product manufacturers, are some of Fort Smith's largest employers.

State Desk on 02/02/2020