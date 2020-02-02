Five Minutes, Five Questions: Kirk Lawrence of 'Finding Neverland'

"Finding Neverland" opened on Broadway in March of 2015. The musical -- with music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy and book by James Graham -- was adapted from the play "The Man Who Was Peter Pan" and, promises the show's marketing, will let audiences in on the secret of "how Peter became Pan." The show tells the story of how Peter Pan's author, J.M. Barrie, was inspired by people he encountered in his life. Actor Kirk Lawrence, who plays Captain Hook in the production coming to the River Valley as part of the Season of Entertainment at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, took time out of his busy touring schedule to answer a few questions about the show.

Q. Tell me a little bit about what you love about this show.

FAQ ‘Finding Neverland’ WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 WHERE — ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith COST — $52 INFO — 788-7300

A. I've been doing theater for nearly 50 years, which is surprising, as I'm only 30 (wink), and I can honestly say this is truly one of the most special shows I have ever worked on. The storytelling of this piece is done in such a magical fashion, the music is absolutely wonderful, and selfishly, my characters, Charles Frohman and Captain Hook, are a treat to play.

A. Now that you've been performing it for a bit, can you tell me a little bit about what audiences seem to love/react to the strongest?

A. Two moments when the audience really loses it are the Act 1 closer, "Stronger," where Captain Hook and his pirates push J.M. Barrie to embrace his "buried treasure" of creativity and set sail on the adventure that is the writing of Peter Pan.

The other is when the Llewelyn Davies boys (the boys who inspire Peter Pan) sing their second act song, "We're All Made of Stars." Our young men always stop the show with this song!

A more quiet, but incredibly powerful, moment happens in the second act. I don't want to give anything away, but you can feel a collective breath of wonder from the audience. It's very moving and exciting.

Q. What are the most challenging aspects of performing this show?

A. It is a relentless roller coaster -- vocally, physically and emotionally. Mark Bacon, who plays J.M. Barrie, rarely leaves the stage. His love interest, Sylvia, played by the powerhouse Josephine Cooper, has an emotional mountain to brilliantly climb. The stunning ensemble lives in a whirl of quick changes and athletic dances. I have one or two quick changes, myself, but they were a little easier on my older characters -- Charles Frohman and Captain Hook. It's really a testament to this amazing group of talented actors that we run this crazy marathon so beautifully night after night.

Q. Do you think adding this story to the canon of Peter Pan makes people look at/remember the classic story any differently?

A. I don't know that it alters the original product, rather, I think it informs it. Our story is more an exploration of how Peter Pan was written. You are able to see how J.M. Barrie took all these various influences and experiences from his life, and how they coalesced into the enduring masterpiece that is Peter Pan.

Q. What's the overarching message of this show?

A. Oh gosh. To me it is that life goes on. That we are always embraced by our loved ones, whether physically or in our hearts. That the creative act is a powerful and enduring spark that shines through the ages.

