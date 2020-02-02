Gray's dash highlights Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas distance runner Abby Gray didn't realize how fast she ran during the last 400 meters of the 3,000 on Saturday at the Razorback Invitational as she attempted to catch Georgia junior Jessica Drop.

"I really didn't know what was going to happen, or even what pace I was running," Gray said. "I was just going for it and giving it everything I had."

Razorback Invitational team scoring MEN Texas 79 Oregon 75 Arkansas 73 Florida 72 LSU 70 Georgia 49 Kansas State 39 Purdue 37 Oklahoma 33 Auburn 27 Stanford 25 tie 12. Missouri 15, Oklahoma St. 15 Kent State 6 WOMEN LSU 96 Florida 80 Texas 70 Georgia 67 Oregon 65 Arkansas 621/2 tie 7. Kansas State 44, Stanford 44 Oklahoma 39 Missouri 20 Auburn 17 Oklahoma State 91/2 Purdue 7

Gray, a redshirt junior from San Antonio, ran the final 400 in 65 seconds and made up about 20 meters on Drop during the last lap of the 200-meter track at the Randal Tyson Track Center to win in 9:16.98.

It was Gray's personal-best in the 3,000 by 20 seconds. Drop finished second in 9:18.64.

"After the cross country season we had a sit down about, 'Hey, we're running out of time. We need to refocus and really make your mark on the track season,' " Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said of talking with Gray. "I think she did a great job of just mentally turning things around, because the physical part was always there.

"Today was just such a great breakthrough with the way she competed throughout the race. It couldn't happen to a greater kid. She's been paying her dues for a while, and now to get a chance to take advantage of all that hard work is really special."

Gray said it meant a lot to win a race at home and especially at a marquee meet loaded with nationally-ranked women's teams including No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 4 Texas, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Florida, No. 17 Oregon and No. 19 Stanford.

"I'm glad all these teams came so we can have good races and push each other into some fast times," Gray said.

"It's fun. The girls in that race are all so talented."

Gray redshirted last year because of a tibia injury in her right leg.

"I didn't really know what I had in me, it's been so long since I've gotten to race a healthy 3,000," she said.

"Just being able to go out and compete healthy is all I really wanted."

Arkansas' 1,600 relay team of Paris Peoples, Morgan Burks-Magee, Tiana Wilson and Rosey Effiong ran 3:33.45 to take second in 3:33.45 behind Florida, which won in 3:33.41.

Peoples, a sophomore, took fifth in the 400 and ran a personal-best 53.47.

Arkansas senior Carina Viljoen took third in the mile in 4:36.33, with juniors Krissy Gear and senior Katie Izzo fourth and fifth in 4:37.20 and 4:37.47, respectively.

LSU won the team scoring with 96 points, followed by Florida with 80 and Texas with 70. Arkansas was sixth with 621/2 points.

Harter said it was a good meet overall for the Razorbacks.

"I think it gave us a lot of confidence with our veterans and how we're starting to run them," Harter said. "We're getting some qualifying [for the NCAA Championships] out of the way. If we can keep everybody healthy we can just keep moving forward."

Arkansas' No. 15-ranked men's team got second-place finishes by redshirt junior Carl Elliott in the 60 hurdles (7.76) and senior Cameron Griffith in the mile (4:02.19).

Texas, ranked No. 4, won the men's team title with 79 points, with No. 17 Oregon second (75), Arkansas (73) third, No. 7 Florida fourth (72) and No. 2 LSU fifth (70).

"I think it was a great weekend for us," Razorbacks men's Coach Chris Bucknam said.

"We would like to have won the meet, but we feel like we're a contending team again, and I was really pleased with how our kids competed."

Arkansas' 1,600 relay of Travean Caldwell, Jeremy Farr, James Milholen and Nick Hilson ran 3:09.16 to take third behind Texas (3:07.85) and Florida (3:08.07).

Razorbacks junior Jalen Brown took third in the 400 (46.61); junior Kieran Taylor took fifth in the 800 (1:50.99); and sophomore Tre'Bien Gilbert fifth in the 60 hurdles (7.79).

In the 3,000, Arkansas junior Emmanuel Cheboson, a transfer from Louisville, was fifth (8:02.84) and sophomore Matt Young sixth (8:03.05).

Sports on 02/02/2020