Hard Road, Proud History: Month honors journeys, victories of African-Americans

D'Andre Jones of Fayetteville dances to music during a Black History Month celebration day last year at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/CHARLIE KAIJO)

This will be the sixth year that Compassion Fayetteville has celebrated February as Black History Month -- and D'Andre Jones, head of the organization's Black Cultural Action Committee, says it's destined to be the biggest and best celebration yet, with events extending out into greater Northwest Arkansas for just the second year.

"Last year was very successful -- we reached more people, the impact was greater, we were able to extend our reach and programming and events into the various communities," says Jones. "One of the ways we were able to do that was to partner with Walmart and other organizations. Our goal is not only to promote our own organization's efforts but to serve as a central clearinghouse for other organizations throughout Northwest Arkansas who are celebrating Black History Month."

Jones says he's proud of the progress Compassion Fayetteville's efforts have made over the years.

"We have absolutely grown by many levels," he says. "I remember when Compassion Fayetteville approached me about getting involved and I said, 'Sure -- under one condition: you guys will leverage your resources to celebrate Black History Month.' At that time, I was the only black person on that team, and this year, it's about 85% African-American. That was a goal of mine, to create community cohesion with the African-American community as a whole."

Jones is particularly excited about this year's keynote speaker at the Feb. 28 Leading With Excellence Awards, which will honor "black excellence in Northwest Arkansas." The Rev. Sharon Risher is a former emergency room trauma chaplain who lost three family members and a close friend in the 2015 massacre at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.

"She wrote a book about forgiveness," notes Jones. "We're honored and humbled to have her share her story -- a story we can all benefit and learn from."

Here's a selection of Northwest Arkansas events planned to celebrate Black History Month.

Black Heritage Recital -- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. 575-5387.

First Fridays: Black History Month Celebration -- 12:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Arkansas Union Room 403 and Multicultural Center, 435 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Free. 575-8405.

Black History Month Writing Workshop -- 4 p.m. Feb. 11, Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. For grades 4-6. 271-3192.

Diversity Career Connection Mixer -- 6 p.m. Feb. 11, Arkansas Union Verizon Ballroom, 435 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Free. 575-2805.

Lit Karaoke -- 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Arkansas Union Room 509, 435 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Free. 575-2805.

Interactive Film Screening: "Do the Right Thing" -- 7 p.m. Feb. 13, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Free. 418-5700.

Shades of Ebony -- 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House, 491 N. Razorback Road, Fayetteville. Free.

Researching African American Ancestry -- 1 p.m. Feb. 15, Fayetteville Public Library. 856-7000.

Black History Writing Workshop -- 4 p.m. Feb. 18, Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. For Grades 1-3. 271-3192.

Curls, Coils and Conversation: A Dialogue on Black Hair -- 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Arkansas Union Room 403, 435 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Free. 575-2805.

Black History Writing Workshop -- 5 p.m. Feb. 25, Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. For grades 7-12. 271-3192.

"Harriet" -- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Arkansas Union UP Theater, 435 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Free. 575-2805.

Inspiring Inspire: Black History Month Celebration -- 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Pratt Place Barn, 2231 W. Markham St., Fayetteville. Free.

Hank Willis Thomas Exhibit -- Feb. 8-April 20, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $5. 657-2335.

Leading with Excellence Awards -- 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Northwest Arkansas Convention Center, 1400 S. 48th St., Springdale. $50.

Black Cowboys of the Old West -- 10:30 a.m. Feb. 29, Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville. 271-3192.

