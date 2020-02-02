Higgins Clark, readers' 'Queen of Suspense,' dies

NEW YORK -- Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning "Queen of Suspense" whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world's most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.

Her publisher, Simon & Schuster, announced that she died of natural causes in Naples, Fla.

"Nobody ever bonded more completely with her readers than Mary did," her longtime editor Michael Korda said in a statement. "She understood them as if they were members of her own family. She was always absolutely sure of what they wanted to read -- and, perhaps more important, what they didn't want to read -- and yet she managed to surprise them with every book."

Widowed in her late 30s with five children, she became a perennial bestselling author over the second half of her life, writing or co-writing A Stranger Is Watching, Daddy's Little Girl and more than 50 other stories. Sales topped 100 million copies and honors arrived from all over, including a Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters from France and a Grand Master statuette from the Mystery Writers of America. Many of her books, such as A Stranger is Watching and Lucky Day, were adapted for movies and television. She also collaborated on several novels with her daughter, Carol Higgins Clark.

Mary Higgins Clark specialized in women triumphing over danger, such as the besieged young prosecutor in Just Take My Heart or the mother of two and art gallery worker whose second husband is a madman in A Cry in the Night.

Higgins Clark had always loved to write. At age 6, she completed her first poem, which her mother proudly requested she recite in front of the family. A story she wrote in grade school impressed her teacher enough that the girl read it to the rest of the class. By high school, she was trying to sell stories to True Confessions magazine.

After working as a hotel switchboard operator -- Tennessee Williams was among the guests she eavesdropped on -- and a flight attendant for Pan American, she married Capital Airways regional manager Warren Clark in 1949. Throughout the 1950s and into the '60s, she raised their children, studied writing at New York University and began getting stories published.

Some stories drew upon her experiences at Pan American. Beauty Contest at Buckingham Palace, a story that appeared in The Saturday Evening Post, imagined a pageant featuring Queen Elizabeth II, Jackie Kennedy and Princess Grace of Monaco. But by the mid-1960s, the magazine market for fiction was rapidly shrinking and her husband's health was failing; Warren Clark died of a heart attack in 1964.

Higgins Clark quickly found work as a script writer for Portrait of a President, a radio series on American presidents. Her research inspired her first book, a historical novel about George and Martha Washington. She was so determined that she began getting up at 5 a.m., working until nearly 7 a.m. before feeding her children and leaving for work.

Aspire to the Heavens was published in 1969. It was "a triumph," she recalled in her memoir Kitchen Privileges, but it was also a folly. The book's publisher was sold near the release date, and it received little attention. She regretted the title and learned that some stores placed the book in religious sections. Her compensation was $1,500, minus commission. Decades later, the novel would be reissued, far more successfully, as Mount Vernon: A Love Story.

In September 1974, she sent her agent a manuscript for Die a Little Death, acquired months later by Simon & Schuster for $3,000. Renamed Where are the Children? and released in 1975, it became her first bestseller and began her long, but not entirely surprising, run of success. She would allege that a psychic had told her she would become rich and famous.

Higgins Clark remembered well the day she said goodbye to hard times. It was in April 1977, and her agent had told her that Simon & Schuster was offering $500,000 for the hardcover to her third novel, A Stranger is Watching, and that the publisher Dell was paying $1 million for the paperback. She had been running her own script production company during the day and was studying for a philosophy degree at Fordham University at night, returning home to New Jersey in an old car with more than 100,000 miles on it.

"As I drove onto the Henry Hudson Parkway, the tailpipe and muffler came loose and began dragging on the ground. For the next 21 miles, I kur-plunked, kur-plunked, all the way home," she wrote in her memoir. "People in other cars kept honking and beeping, obviously sure that I was either too stupid or too deaf to hear the racket.

"The next day I bought a Cadillac!"

