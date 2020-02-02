IDs pending for 2 people found dead at fire

FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County sheriff's office said in a news release Friday that the identities of two people found dead Thursday at a suspicious house fire were being withheld pending autopsy results from the state Crime Laboratory.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse said in the news release that authorities believe they know the victims' identities, but are awaiting positive identification from the lab.

Several witnesses have cooperated with sheriff's office investigators in the case, he said.

Crime-scene and arson investigators with the Fort Smith Fire Department were still processing evidence at the scene Friday morning, according to Pevehouse. Evidence that needs additional processing is to be sent to the Crime Lab in Little Rock for testing and analysis.

Pevehouse said the sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Division is working closely with the county prosecutor's office as the investigation continues.

"This is a fluid case, and no future charging decisions have been made at this time," Pevehouse said Friday.

The sheriff's office received a call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday from a utility service worker who said a residence was on fire in the 3700 block of East Clarks Chapel Road, south of Greenwood, Pevehouse said.

When deputies and rural firefighters arrived, they found the house "fully engulfed" in flames and two burned bodies outside the structure. Authorities interviewed neighbors and family members, and learned that a white Chevrolet pickup was missing from the residence.

Pevehouse said Friday that Johnathon C. Massey, 19, of Paris took the vehicle from the home and drove to Logan County. He was apprehended by Arkansas State Police, who have been alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicle, the news release said.

Massey was being held without bail in the Sebastian County jail on suspicion of theft of property related to the missing truck, Pevehouse said.

State Desk on 02/02/2020