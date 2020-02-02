• Kenneth Collins, police chief of Brookhaven, Miss., said his department has received reports of pets being shot and wounded by pellet guns, blaming the attacks on kids playing with BB guns, possibly gifts received at Christmas.

• Mark Visconi, 48, a decorated Air Force colonel from Fairfax, Va., who was sentenced to five years in prison for downloading child sex abuse videos online and taking clandestine photographs of girls in public, apologized in court for not seeking help for his problems earlier, saying he did not want to jeopardize his career.

• Scott Copelin, the natural resources manager for the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation agency, said cleanup crews found "quite the haul" when they drained the mile-long Bricktown Canal, uncovering 28 rentable Lime-S electric scooters, four skateboards, a bicycle and a wheelchair.

• Aludein Marks, a 25-year-old woman from the Bronx, N.Y., went on a carjacking rampage in Manhattan, stealing three cars, flipping one -- a Mercedes-Benz SUV -- and crashing into more than a dozen other vehicles before being taken into custody after hitting a barrier across from City Hall, New York City police said.

• Marlin Williams Jr., 22, of Wichita, Kan., charged with killing his 2-month-old son, told authorities that he repeatedly told his crying baby to "shut up" and squeezed the infant's head "extra hard," but was playing video games and didn't notice that the baby was seriously hurt until 30 minutes later, according to court records.

• Jonathan Bulluck Jr., 23, of Rocky Mount, N.C., was charged with felony animal cruelty and felony larceny of a dog after he stole his aunt's mastiff named Tigger, stabbed it to death and used a chain saw to cut it in half, after the dog jumped on a 2-year-old who was staying at his aunt's home, authorities said.

