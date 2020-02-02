Latest tax cuts in state to fatten paychecks a bit

Workers in Arkansas will see slight increases in their paychecks starting next month, thanks to a drop in how much is withheld for state income taxes.

Effective March 1, employers will use updated tables from Arkansas government for determining state tax withholdings for calendar year 2020. The changes are the result of individual income-tax cuts enacted in recent years.

The reduction totals $15 million more a month for employees, said state Revenue Commissioner Charlie Collins.

The changes also could mean lower refunds next year for some taxpayers, unless they increase the amount withheld from paychecks.

"We thought it was a good time to [change the withholding tables] based on our look at the changes in the indexing of tax brackets, the changes in tax rates, the changes in tax rates that are upcoming and the amount of disruption that it causes. We view this as the right time to make this adjustment," Collins said in an interview.

The Legislature's enactment of an approximately $100 million middle-class income tax cut in 2015, about a $50 million low-income tax cut in 2017 and about a $97 million upper-income cut in 2019 is "the primary driver of why we need to rebalance," he said.

The savings for employees also means a $15 million-a-month cut in state tax receipts, Collins said. That equals $180 million a year.

In fiscal 2019 that ended June 30, the state collected $2.7 billion in income tax withholdings, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

Withholdings is the largest category of individual tax collections, which totaled $3.52 billion in fiscal 2019, the finance department reported.

The state paid out $507.5 million in income-tax refunds that fiscal year, so its net individual collections totaled $3.01 billion.

Individual income taxes and sales and use taxes are the largest sources of state general revenue, which totaled $7.14 billion last fiscal year.

About 80,000 employers are registered to withhold state taxes from paychecks and retirement checks, said Tom Atchley, administrator of the finance department's Excise Tax Division.

"We don't know that every employer is going to implement [the updated tables] at exactly March 1," Collins said.

"Some may take longer in the process. If you want to pick a number, probably about $15 million a month is what we are expecting the revenue to decrease in the short term and then over time it will be offset with lower refunds in the future," he said.

The tax refunds paid out this March and April are based on employees' income in 2019, "so they are not going to be reduced at all" by the changes in the withholding tables, Collins said.

The last time the state changed these tables was in 2015, according to state officials.

If an employee wants to remain at the current level of withholding, an exemption certificate -- known as AR4EC -- should be completed and given to the employer, Jill Windle, withholding tax manager for the finance department, said in a recent email to employers. The employee puts the amount of any additional withholding on the certificate.

"We want people to take control of their situation and recognize if they have set themselves up for a more complex household situation that they can adjust, so that in 2020 they get their money exactly the way they want it to flow," Collins said.

"There are a lot of reasons why -- refund being the predominant one -- somebody might change their withholding so they don't have to file quarterly taxes, for example, so they may be overwithholding to pay the right amount due to other income sources," Collins said.

State officials said they don't know how many employees withhold more than the amount dictated by withholding tables.

"My guess is more people are doing it now than years ago, but still not a lot of people are," Collins said.

"The goal is to be closer to what you may owe, so when you update the tables, the hope is to get close to what is actually due, but ... situations for each individual taxpayer may vary," Atchley said.

"They may have extra jobs. They may have other incomes to report and so that's why we need for the taxpayer to look at these changes to see if they are going to be postured well," he said.

The latest round of state tax cuts became effective Jan. 1, when the top individual rate dropped from 6.9% to 6.6%. The top rate applies to taxable income above $80,800 a year. The rate will drop again, to 5.9%, on Jan. 1, 2021.

The tax cut is in Act 182 of 2019, which cut the number of brackets in the upper-income table from six to four in 2020 and then will cut them to three in 2021. For middle-income earners, the act created a top rate of 5.9% in that tax table, a drop from 6%.

About 579,000 taxpayers will receive a cut under Act 182, the finance department estimated last year.

It's Gov. Asa Hutchinson's third cut for individual taxes since becoming governor in 2015. The others reduced lower- and middle-income taxes.

In 2015, the Legislature enacted Hutchinson's plan to cut rates for people with between $21,000 and $75,000 a year in taxable income. State officials projected that change affected nearly 600,000 Arkansans.

In 2017, the Legislature approved Hutchinson's plan to cut the individual rates for people with up to $21,000 a year in taxable income. The cut took effect at the start of 2019.

That plan cut income taxes for about 650,000 Arkansans, including 120,000 people in the lowest tax bracket who no longer will pay those taxes, state officials said in February 2017.

During the past decade, the state's individual income-tax collections have increased each fiscal year except for fiscal 2014 and 2016, according to the finance department. In that same period, net individual tax collections have increased each year except for fiscal 2014 and 2017.

