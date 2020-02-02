LIVE! in NWA: Live music for the week of Feb. 2-8

Feb. 2
Mighty Fine Time -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Feb. 3
Boofin Tylenol -- 8:30 p.m., with Musclegoose, and P*ss. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Bella Vista Women's Chorus -- 12:45 p.m. open to all women singers. First Methodist Church, Boyce Drive, Bella Vista.
Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus -- 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.
Feb. 4
One for the Money Band -- Elk Lodge, Fayetteville.
Mike Zito's Big Blues Band -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$20.
Feb. 5
Ramona & The Phantoms -- 9 p.m., with charlotte bumgarner, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Symphonie Fantastique -- 6:30 p.m., with the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $5-$35.
Jocko -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Brett & Terri -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Rick Shaw -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Feb. 6
Drew Parker -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Aaron Kamm & The One Drops -- 9 p.m., with The New West. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Tony Alvarez -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Mac & Moore -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Feb. 7
Julian Lynch -- 9 p.m., with Way Away, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Jeremy Treat -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Jo Dee Messina -- 9 p.m.; Johnny Dale Roberts at 10. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Danny Richmond Band -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Grateful Talking Deadheads -- 9 p.m., with Trymore Mojo; Honeyjack at 6; Flashback at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Reno Collier -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Benjamin Del Shreve -- 8 p.m., Hapa's Hawaiian Bar & Grill, Rogers.
Route 358 -- 7 p.m., Hog City Grill, Siloam Springs.
Lazy Daisy -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jenna & the Soul Shakers -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Lead Pipe Conservatory -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
College Band Heroes -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jason Campbell -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Ashtyn Barbaree -- 7:30 p.m., Moonbroch, Rogers.
Justin Colvard -- 9 p.m., Shirley's Bar, Springdale.
Claw Marks American -- 10 p.m., with Bones of the Earth. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Mike & Alex -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Feb. 8
The Black Diamonds -- 7:30 p.m., with Misery Stair, No Magic, Tüth, and TV Preacher. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Will Saylor -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Ocie Band -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Party Line Band -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Guns 4 Roses -- 9 p.m. Guns N' Roses tribute. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Kindersongs -- 10:30 a.m. with Brian & Terri Kinder. Fayetteville Public Library.
Dial Up -- 9 p.m. 90's Prep Party. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Reno Collier -- 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Mark Shields & Good Co. -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jason Campbell -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
The Odds -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
412 West -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
The Schwag -- 8 p.m. Grateful Dead experience. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$25.
Benjamin del Shreve -- 8:30 p.m., Moonbroch, Rogers.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators -- 7 p.m., Morano's, Fayetteville.
Honky Tonk pop-up -- 7:30 p.m. with On The Fritz Band, Morgan "Merle" Marvar, Susan Shore and Michael Cockram, and Elizabeth Scott & Diana Welch. Ozark Smokehouse, Fayetteville. $12.
Cliff Shelder -- 2 p.m., The Presbyterian Church, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista
NWA Jazz and More Orchestra -- 7:30 p.m., Riordan Hall, Bentonville. $10.
Roby Pantall -- 6 p.m., Ruth's Chris, Rogers.
Witchsister -- 9 p.m., with Angela Edge. Ryleigh's, Fayetteville.
Marla Barina Jazz'n'Bossa Nova -- 6 p.m., Sassafras Winery, Springdale.
Little Raine Band -- 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE -- 2:30 & 5:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $29-$50.
-- Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
