LIVE! in NWA: Live music for the week of Feb. 2-8

Witchsister -- Hard-rocking family band Witchsister and multi-instrumentalist and rocker Angela Edge perform for the first Fayetteville Women's Concert Series show of 2020 at 9 p.m. Feb. 8 at Ryleigh's in Fayetteville. A portion of the proceeds will go to Bulldozer Health Inc., a nonprofit organization and health care reform initiative which educates the public about health and wellness and helps people access alternative healthcare. bulldozerhealth.yapsody.com, witchsistermusic.com.

Feb. 2

Mighty Fine Time -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Feb. 3

Boofin Tylenol -- 8:30 p.m., with Musclegoose, and P*ss. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus -- 12:45 p.m. open to all women singers. First Methodist Church, Boyce Drive, Bella Vista.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus -- 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.

Feb. 4

One for the Money Band -- Elk Lodge, Fayetteville.

Mike Zito's Big Blues Band -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$20.

Feb. 5

Ramona & The Phantoms -- 9 p.m., with charlotte bumgarner, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Symphonie Fantastique -- 6:30 p.m., with the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $5-$35.

Jocko -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Rick Shaw -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Feb. 6

Drew Parker -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Aaron Kamm & The One Drops -- 9 p.m., with The New West. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Tony Alvarez -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Mac & Moore -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Feb. 7

Julian Lynch -- 9 p.m., with Way Away, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jeremy Treat -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Jo Dee Messina -- 9 p.m.; Johnny Dale Roberts at 10. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Danny Richmond Band -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Grateful Talking Deadheads -- 9 p.m., with Trymore Mojo; Honeyjack at 6; Flashback at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Reno Collier -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Benjamin Del Shreve -- 8 p.m., Hapa's Hawaiian Bar & Grill, Rogers.

Route 358 -- 7 p.m., Hog City Grill, Siloam Springs.

Lazy Daisy -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jenna & the Soul Shakers -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Lead Pipe Conservatory -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

College Band Heroes -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jason Campbell -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Ashtyn Barbaree -- 7:30 p.m., Moonbroch, Rogers.

Justin Colvard -- 9 p.m., Shirley's Bar, Springdale.

Claw Marks American -- 10 p.m., with Bones of the Earth. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Mike & Alex -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Feb. 8

The Black Diamonds -- 7:30 p.m., with Misery Stair, No Magic, Tüth, and TV Preacher. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Will Saylor -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Ocie Band -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Party Line Band -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Guns 4 Roses -- 9 p.m. Guns N' Roses tribute. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Kindersongs -- 10:30 a.m. with Brian & Terri Kinder. Fayetteville Public Library.

Dial Up -- 9 p.m. 90's Prep Party. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Reno Collier -- 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Mark Shields & Good Co. -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jason Campbell -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

The Odds -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

412 West -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

The Schwag -- 8 p.m. Grateful Dead experience. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12-$25.

Benjamin del Shreve -- 8:30 p.m., Moonbroch, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators -- 7 p.m., Morano's, Fayetteville.

Honky Tonk pop-up -- 7:30 p.m. with On The Fritz Band, Morgan "Merle" Marvar, Susan Shore and Michael Cockram, and Elizabeth Scott & Diana Welch. Ozark Smokehouse, Fayetteville. $12.

Cliff Shelder -- 2 p.m., The Presbyterian Church, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

NWA Jazz and More Orchestra -- 7:30 p.m., Riordan Hall, Bentonville. $10.

Roby Pantall -- 6 p.m., Ruth's Chris, Rogers.

Witchsister -- 9 p.m., with Angela Edge. Ryleigh's, Fayetteville.

Marla Barina Jazz'n'Bossa Nova -- 6 p.m., Sassafras Winery, Springdale.

Little Raine Band -- 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE -- 2:30 & 5:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $29-$50.

Amplify -- Visit Rogers premiered its new streaming series "Amplify" this past weekend to highlight local musicians. The series follows musicians as they rediscover their roots, inspiration and the places that made their journey possible. "Amplify's" first season begins with four episodes featuring Barrett Baber (pictured), Caleb Enyart and Sierra Carson. The series can be viewed online at visitrogersarkansas.com.

Mike Zito's Big Blues Band -- Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist Mike Zito brings his "Rock N Roll World Tour 2020" to George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Zito's "Rock N Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry" dropped Nov. 1 and quickly rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. The new album features 21 guest guitarists honoring the late, great rock 'n' roll guitar trailblazer. mikezito.com. $15-$20. (Courtesy Photo/Frank Zerbst)

