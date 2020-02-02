Local notes offer opportunities for learning, fun

Bentonville West High School will celebrate its Colors Day on Feb. 7, when the Wolverines boys basketball team hosts the Springdale High School Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. The Colors Day queen will be announced during halftime. The Colors Day Court includes (in front of group) Prince and Princess Ryder Morris and Katherine Thompson; (front row, from left) Emma Ferrigni, Chloe Hawkins, Rusha Blakeman, Jada Curtis, Cloie Daniels and Briana McSpadden; (second row) Brenden Honeycutt, Jace Palmer, Noah Anderson, Ethan Forman, Andrew Trader and Jonas Higson; (third row) Gaurav Gupta, Madison Daniels, Cole Caples, Peyton Maras, Reagan Owens and Evan Holly; (fourth row) Lane Burdiss, Lily Poland, Landon Barker, Jada Davis, Allie Velasquez and Thomas Willbanks. (Courtesy Photo/Lifetouch)

Blood center

seeks donors

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the area's exclusive provider of blood and plasma products to patients at over forty area hospitals, is experiencing a critical shortage of type O Negative red cells and AB Plasma. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.

During the month of February, donors will receive a blue t-shirt with a motivational message.

On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area's blood needs. You can help by giving blood at the following drive:

• Holiday Island: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 3, Holiday Island Elks Lodge, 4 Parkcliff Drive

• Springdale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 3, Harps General Office, 1004 S. Gutensohn

• Prairie Grove: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 4, Prairie Grove High School, 500 N. Cole

• Rogers: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 5, Mercy Health System of NWA, 2710 Rife Medical Center

• Lowell: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 7, Wachter Network Services, Inc., 1419 W. Monroe

Information: (800) 280-5337 or cbco.org.

Stop smoking

in a free class

A free tobacco cessation class, a five-week program, is offered at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. Space is limited.

Information: (479) 361-5847

Yoga offered

in cancer fight

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale, offers free yoga classes for cancer survivors and caregivers three times a week.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

Writers' Colony

names Sawaf

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs has awarded its first scholarship since establishing a needs-based scholarship fund in November 2019 as part of the WCDH 20th anniversary celebration.

The awardee, Syrian director and creator Kholoud Sawaf, is working on the adaptation of Arabic poetry into a stage presentation to tell the story of a refugee through poetry and movement. As the project has not yet been funded, Sawaf inquired about financial assistance for a residency. Michelle Hannon, The Writers' Colony executive director, said, "It was a privilege to be able to bring Kholoud back to the Writers' Colony for another residency. We are grateful for the outpouring of financial support we are receiving for the scholarship fund and for the opportunity to offer another way to support emerging writers."

Kholoud first stayed at The Writers' Colony in September 2018 when she was working on the original play 10,000 Balconies, loosely based on Romeo and Juliet and set in contemporary Damascus, Syria. 10,000 Balconies premiered in August 2019 at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville to sold-out audiences. Her initial residency at The Writers' Colony was funded by a grant from the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.

Sawaf was born and raised in Damascus and holds an MFA in Directing from the University of Arkansas. Her upcoming projects include directing an educational tour of Much Ado About Nothing with the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and collaborating on a new piece with award-winning playwright/director Joe Calarco and Syrian actor and educator Mohamad Al Rifaie.

The WCDH scholarship fund was developed to assist writers who require financial support to benefit from a writing residency at the Colony. Scholarships are awarded on an as-needed basis depending on availability. Equity Bank of Eureka Springs generously provided the initial Scholarship Fund donation. For information on how to contribute to the WCDH scholarship fund, visit writerscolony.org/give-to-wcdh-scholarship-fund.

Ozark Folkways

plans February

Among events and workshops scheduled in February at Ozark Folkways in Winslow are:

Sweet Indian Cooking -- Learn to make Sweet Gulab Jamuns in Rose Scented Syrup, Carrot Halwa with cardamom and pistachios, Coconut Pithe, and Jaggery Ice Cream, 2 p.m. Feb. 15. $30 includes tasting experience.

Mardi Gras Cooking -- Learn some history of New Orleans and some of its iconic dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, maque choux, and pecan praline bread pudding. Chef Heather Artripe will go over tricks and tips to make your food taste like you're in the French Quarter, 10 a.m. Feb. 15. $20 includes tasting experience.

Accordion Photo Frame -- Make an accordian photo frame book with acid-free bookboard and decorative papers. Take home a 4.75-inch by 15.5-inch display that holds four photo prints, 1 p.m. Feb. 15. $50 per person includes all materials.

Yoga on the Mountain -- Two hour restorative workshop including asana, pranayama, and deep relaxation. Bring a friend or make a new one as you explore asana postures with a partner, 2 p.m. Feb. 15. $15 per person. Bring yoga mat, cushion, and props if you have them.

Willi Carlisle Concert -- With years of collecting folklore and playing or calling square dances, Carlisle is a multi-faceted writer, performer, and instrumentalist, 3 p.m. Feb. 22. $10 suggested donation.

Information: OzarkFolkways.org, (479) 634-3791.

Eureka marks

Mardi Gras

The 15th Annual Eureka Gras Mardi Gras Extravaganza kicked off on Jan. 11 with the Kings Day Kick-Off Gala and continues with the theme of fairytales, fables, and folklore.

The Coronation Masquerade Ball is the formal event Feb. 14 at the Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center at 205 W. Van Buren, featuring a champagne buffet dinner and live music. The convention center will be full of tables decorated in Mardi Gras style, the king and queen along with their royal court will promenade around the ballroom and guests will enjoy champagne and a buffet dinner and dancing.

The Light and Sound Night Parade begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 15, following the usual parade route from the Carnegie Public Library, down Spring Street to the court house on Main Street. After the parade downtown, there will be the sixth annual Black Lite Ball at 7 p.m. at Chelsea's Cafe at 10 Mountain St. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at reserveeureka.com.

The Jokers Masquerade Ball takes place at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center. There'll be music, a mini-parade, buffet with heavy hors-d'oeuvres and a cash bar, with prizes awarded for best costume. Tickets are $30 by emailing jokersballeurekasprings@gmail.com.

On Feb. 22, guests can enjoy the New Orleans-style Jazz Brunch at the Crescent Hotel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 75 Prospect, featuring live music from the Crescent City Combo. Reservations are required and may be made by calling (479) -253-9652. The cost of the brunch is $29.95.

The second Mardi Gras parade, led by the Krewe of Krazo, will roll downtown at 2 p.m. Feb. 22.

Information: EurekaSpringsMardiGras.org.

