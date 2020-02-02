Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Buttigieg; Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Buttigieg; White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Buttigieg; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.; Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

Fox News Channel's Sunday Morning Futures -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser. 9 a.m.

