GOLF

Finau leads Simpson by one

Tony Finau and Webb Simpson crashed golf's biggest party with some back-nine fireworks. Finau shot a 9-under 62 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Simpson in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, making an eagle on the par-5 13th and then, switching to a Kobe Bryant jersey for one hole, a birdie on TPC Scottsdale's stadium par-3 16th. Simpson had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th in a 64. Second-round leader J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford were two strokes back. Holmes shot 70 and Swafford had a 66. Holmes won at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA Tour titles. Finau began his back-nine charge with a birdie on 12, ran in a 20-footer for the eagle on 13, then settled for birdie on the par-5 15th after missing a 61/2-foot eagle try. Andrew Landry (University of Arkansas) is at 3-under for the tournament and tied for 51st place.

Quigley wins Morocco title

Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions in his second PGA Tour Champions start, saving par on the final two holes Saturday to hold off Stephen Ames by a stroke. The 50-year-old Quigley won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event for the first time since taking the 2001 Arkansas Classic for his second victory on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour. "It's been so long since I won a tournament," Quigley said. "Just incredible. It's weird, I had a peace all week, I was pretty comfortable all week. I wouldn't say I was nervous until the last hole here on my second putt, but just felt comfortable and just felt comfortable here in Marrakesh." Quigley got into the field for the senior tour's first African event as one of the top 10 available players from the PGA Tour's career money list. He had five runner-up finishes in 408 starts on the PGA Tour, earning more than $11 million. Three strokes behind Ames entering the day, Quigley shot his second consecutive 6-under 66 to finish at 15-under 201 at Samanah Golf Club. Ames, the leader after each of the first two days, had a 70. Glen Day (Little Rock) and Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) each finished the tournament at 216, 15 strokes behind the winner. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) finished with a three-day total of 220.

McDowell ahead at Saudi

Six years after combining brilliantly for Europe in the Ryder Cup, Graeme McDowell and Victor Dubuisson will play together in the final group at the Saudi International today. McDowell birdied four of his last seven holes -- including the 18th -- to shoot 4-under 66 in the third round and claim a one-stroke lead at 12-under 198 overall at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on Saturday. Dubuisson is the nearest challenger after a 65, with the Frenchman showing an unexpected return to form after years in the doldrums. He has just one top-10 finish since November 2017 and has plummeted to No. 478 in the rankings.

BASKETBALL

Memphis freshman injured

Memphis freshman forward D.J. Jeffries has an injured left knee that will keep him out of action for four to six weeks. That timetable puts Jeffries' availability for the rest of the regular season in doubt. Memphis (16-5, 5-3 American Athletic) closes the regular season March 8 at No. 21 Houston. The injury prevented Jeffries from playing Saturday in a 70-63 victory over Connecticut. Jeffries averages 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers. He has made 12 starts.

HORSE RACING

Baffert earns 3,000th win

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert got his 3,000th career victory when Thousand Words won the $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes on Saturday in Arcadia, Calif. Thousand Words won by three-quarters of a length in the Grade III race named for Baffert's late client. The colt ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.64 at Santa Anita to earn 10 points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard that determines the 20-horse field for the race in May. Baffert also won the Lewis Stakes for a record eighth time. Dale Baird holds the career wins record by a trainer with 9,445. Thousand Words paid $3.20, $2.60 and $2.10 as the 3-5 favorite in the field of six 2-year-olds. He was purchased for $1 million at the 2018 Keeneland September yearling sale and is unbeaten in three starts.

SOCCER

U.S. men win 2020 debut

Ulysses Llanez scored in his U.S. national team debut near his hometown , and a young American roster opened 2020 with a 1-0 exhibition victory over Costa Rica on Saturday in Carson, Calif. Llanez, an 18-year-old native of nearby Lynwood, Calif., buried a penalty kick in the corner in the 50th minute, slotting the ball to the left of goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado, who dove the other way. Seven Americans made their national team debuts, including four starters. Overall, Coach Gregg Berhalter's lineup averaged 23 years, 216 days and was the American team's youngest ever for the exhibition matches that follow their annual January camp.

BASEBALL

Story agrees to 2-year deal

The Colorado Rockies and All-Star shortstop Trevor Story finalized a $27.5 million, two-year deal, avoiding arbitration. His agreement leaves 18 players still headed to arbitration hearings, which run from Tuesday through Feb. 21. Story gets a $2 million signing bonus payable within 30 days and salaries of $8 million this year and $17.5 million in 2021. Story is a career .276 hitter since making his debut in April 2016. He was a first-round draft pick in 2011.

Cubs, Jeffress finalize deal

The Chicago Cubs and reliever Jeremy Jeffress finalized an $850,000, one-year contract on Saturday. The 32-year-old Jeffress can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 40, 45, 50 and 55 games pitched. Jeffress was one of baseball's most dominant relievers in 2018, going 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 73 games for Milwaukee. But the right-hander struggled with injuries last season before he was cut by the Brewers on Sept. 1. He finished 2019 with a 3-4 record and a 5.02 ERA in 48 games.

Photo by FR59680 AP

Tony Finau

Photo by AP

Graeme McDowell

Photo by AP

Bob Baffert

Sports on 02/02/2020