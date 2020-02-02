Personified

Tell us about your organization:

• Mission: The mission of Special Olympics Arkansas is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Polar Plunge Who: Special Olympics Arkansas What: Cold-water dive, prizes, costumes When: Registration 10 a.m. Feb. 8 Where: Beaver Lake Attire: Costumes encouraged Information: (479) 366-3216 or donna@specialolympicsarkansas.org

• Services provided: We offer sports training and competition opportunities free of charge to our athletes. Locally, we offer bowling, basketball, volleyball, floor hockey, aquatics, powerlifting, track and field and bocce competitions. Through these local competitions, our athletes have the opportunity to advance to our state tournaments. We also offer health screenings through our Healthy Athletes program and opportunities for our athletes to speak to organizations about our program by their involvement in our Athlete Leadership program.

• Service area: Special Olympics Arkansas is divided into 17 areas covering every county throughout the state. Northwest Arkansas is considered Area 3 and covers Benton, Washington and Madison counties.

• Average number of people served annually: 15,000

How is your organization's mission unique? Through all of its programs, Special Olympics fills the gap that our athletes often face. Through sports, our athletes are able to train and compete in sports where they might otherwise be overlooked in the traditional school or community sports environment. Through our health and wellness programs, we are able to identify potential health issues that often accompany our athletes, and refer them to health professionals as needed. We offer all of this completely free of charge to our athletes and their families.

Why do you work for a nonprofit organization? Do you have a personal connection to the mission? If so, what is it? I have a son with special needs, so the personal connection, along with the love of the program and what it provides definitely has my heart.

What part of your job fills the most of your time? I also cover the Harrison-Mountain Home and Fort Smith areas, so travel definitely takes up a good part of my days.

What have you learned on the job that you didn't expect? The tremendous support from our community! I have met some of the most amazing, caring people through my 14 years on staff with Special Olympics Arkansas. It does my heart good when I think about how many community partners, family members and volunteers whose support has made such a tremendous impact in the lives of our athletes.

What challenges face your organization? Awareness of our program and that we are more than just a one-event-per-year organization.

Are there volunteer opportunities in your organization? What are they? Yes, we can always utilize volunteers for our local competitions.

What upcoming fundraisers and/or other events does your organization have planned? The Beaver Lake Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Arkansas is a major fundraiser for our program. We offer 24 polar plunges across the state from January through March, however the Beaver Lake Polar Plunge is the largest in the state and typically hosts more than 150 polar plungers who raise funds and awareness for our program. This year's event will take place on Feb. 8 at the Prairie Creek swim area (next to the marina). Registration begins at 10 a.m.

