Pet of the Week

Sura means "green leaf," and she was named for her beautiful bright green eyes. She's a loving and playful little girl who is about 1 year old. She is a talker. If she's hungry, lets it be known. If she wants to be petted, she lets it be known. She lives with another cat in her foster home, but that cat is not interested in being her friend. She would likely do well with another cat in the home or even a dog because she really likes to play. She is a bit cautious, so a home without small children or a lot of children would probably be best for her. Sura will make someone a lovely companion.

Canine Close-Up

Stitch is a 2-year-old, 50-pound Lab mix, named after the Disney character. He is a happy, laid-back, lovable boy. He is great with other dogs of all sizes, cats, and loves every one he meets.

Sura and friends can be adopted through Rock City Rescue. Email rockcityrescue@gmail.com and provide your phone number to receive a call back or request an adoption application. More information is available at rockcityrescue.org.

SundayMonday on 02/02/2020