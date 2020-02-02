Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Pet of the Week

Today at 2:30 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Sura is our pet of the week.

Sura means "green leaf," and she was named for her beautiful bright green eyes. She's a loving and playful little girl who is about 1 year old. She is a talker. If she's hungry, lets it be known. If she wants to be petted, she lets it be known. She lives with another cat in her foster home, but that cat is not interested in being her friend. She would likely do well with another cat in the home or even a dog because she really likes to play. She is a bit cautious, so a home without small children or a lot of children would probably be best for her. Sura will make someone a lovely companion.

Canine Close-Up

Stitch is a 2-year-old, 50-pound Lab mix, named after the Disney character. He is a happy, laid-back, lovable boy. He is great with other dogs of all sizes, cats, and loves every one he meets.

Sura and friends can be adopted through Rock City Rescue. Email rockcityrescue@gmail.com and provide your phone number to receive a call back or request an adoption application. More information is available at rockcityrescue.org.

SundayMonday on 02/02/2020

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT