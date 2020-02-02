Police investigating east Arkansas homicide

Police tape
The West Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night, according to authorities.
Officers responded at about 9:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting at 1105 Ferguson Drive and found a male victim who had been shot, a Twitter post by the department states. He was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. The post did not identify the victim of the shooting.
A phone call to the police department early Sunday afternoon was not immediately returned.
