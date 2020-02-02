Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigating east Arkansas homicide

by Ginny Monk | Today at 1:29 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

The West Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night, according to authorities.

Officers responded at about 9:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting at 1105 Ferguson Drive and found a male victim who had been shot, a Twitter post by the department states. He was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. The post did not identify the victim of the shooting.

A phone call to the police department early Sunday afternoon was not immediately returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT