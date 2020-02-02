Sections
Police: Man, 43, arrested in North Little Rock homicide

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:54 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 43-year-old man is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond in the slaying of a man whose body was found inside a North Little Rock home, according to authorities on Sunday.

John Charles Murdock is accused of fatally shooting Joshua Dylan Watson, 32, a North Little Rock police news release states. First responders called to 17 Quillen Drive about a structure fire on Jan. 18 found Watson’s body in a house.

The body was initially sent to the State Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause and manner of his death, and investigators determined Watson's death was the result of a shooting, according to the release.

Police said Murdock was arrested and transported to the Pulaski County jail on a first-degree murder charge. An online jail roster showed he remained there on Sunday morning.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

