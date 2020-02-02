Rick Lee's picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK My Boy Lollipop in the second

BEST BET On Tilt in the fifth

LONG SHOT Golden Rule Haven in the first

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 11-45 (24.4%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

GOLDEN RULE HAVEN* lost all chance at the break in a fourth-place route finish at Turfway. He shows improved works at Oaklawn, and he receives a big break in the weights with an apprentice rider aboard. MOOSE GOT EVEN rallied from far back in a nonthreatening second-place finish at Churchill, and the experienced two-turn runner figures to have an honest or fast pace to run at. ARGUTO contested the pace in a close second-place finish at Parx, and he picks up a top rider for Hall of Fame trainer Nick Zito.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Golden Rule Haven Harr Jones 8-1

10 Moose Got Even Cohen Shorter 7-2

4 Arguto Talamo Zito 3-1

6 Highlight Reel Felix Litfin 15-1

9 Written Permission Elliott Morse 9-2

1 Georgia Deputy Loveberry Petalino 5-1

2 Enjoy the Journey Wales Rouck 8-1

7 Empty Nestr FDe La Cruz Compton 15-1

8 Dealin' Stelen WDe La Cruz Zito 10-1

5 Niall Birzer Durham 20-1

2 Purse $47,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, claiming $40,000

MY BOY LOLLIPOP*** won an unusually fast maiden-claimer at Fair Grounds, and the Brad Cox trainee is spotted to repeat in a claiming race. GOOD JUDGMENT followed a decisive career debut victory with a stake-placed finish at Lone Star, and he sports good works from Houston. He figures stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. MAINFRAME JUDY is the only two-time winner in the field, and the Southern California shipper has winning connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 My Boy Lollipop Geroux Cox 9-2

2 Good Judgment Santana Asmussen 5-1

9 Mainframe Judy Baze Miller 7-2

8 Temple Bar Garcia Hollendorfer 7-2

6 The Devils Back Hill Catalano 8-1

3 Elite and Big Mojica McKnight 15-1

4 Ah Yeah Talamo Moquett 12-1

7 Please the Court Lara Compton 6-1

10 Feeling It Canchari Lukas 8-1

1 Twin Turbo Thompson Mason 15-1

3 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

HAMAZING WISDOM** is an unraced gelding showing 4 months of encouraging workouts, and trainer Danny Pish has a history of saddling debut winners. RADICATOR has been breezing 5 furlongs since September, and winning trainer Donnie Von Hemel skipped maiden races at Remington for the big state-bred purses at Oaklawn. IMPLICATOR is another first-timer with a win-early pedigree, and he sports good workouts and picks up top rider Ricardo Santana.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Hamazing Wisdom Quinonez Pish 10-1

12 Radicator Eramia Von Hemel 6-1

3 Implicator Santana Moquett 6-1

5 Exotic Pegasus Birzer Smith 5-1

9 Boo Be Right Canchari Cates 4-1

14 Hamazing Song Lara Gonzalez 5-1

13 Pay Dirt FDe La Cruz Martin 6-1

8 African Warrior Mojica Prather 9-2

1 Demigod Elliott McBride 8-1

7 Smarty Grimes Medina Caldwell 8-1

10 Agave Kid Felix Manley 20-1

2 Random Affair Cannon Morse 15-1

4 Moonshine Moment Hill Catalano 20-1

6 Hummel One Thompson Dixon 30-1

4 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $16,000

SPIROGYRA** cleared his nonwinners-of-two condition at Turfway after narrow losses at Churchill and Keeneland, and the consistent sprinter was claimed by a winning stable. DARREN'S FORTUNE is moving up a condition after a clear wire-to-wire win at Woodbine, and winning connections appear an overlay at morning-line odds. VIOLENT RIDGE has not raced in 14 months, and recent works don't show much. He has a clear talent advantage and likely wins if he returns ready.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Spirogyra FDe La Cruz Garcia 7-2

12 Darren's Fortune Mojica McKnight 12-1

5 Violent Ridge Cohen Diodoro 6-1

7 Calculating King Medina Caldwell 4-1

6 Fayette Warrior Vazquez Villafranco 9-2

10 Town Drunk Birzer Van Berg 15-1

13 Quicksilver Talamo Richard 8-1

11 Front Page Santana Asmussen 8-1

3 Drunken Fridays Elliott Vance 10-1

2 Pop Life Canchari Moquett 15-1

8 Come On Dover Felix Mason 20-1

4 Blended Lute Loveberry Creighton 12-1

9 Baquero Flies Court Lukas 20-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

ON TILT*** showed terrific early speed before tiring in the stretch in a wet-track debut at Churchill. He is dropping into a maiden-claimer and may jump to an easy lead. ITS MY BAG BABY was forwardly placed in a fourth-place maiden allowance race at Churchill. He recorded a bullet work here Jan. 10 and picks up a top veteran rider. AXIS is taking a slight jump in class on the heels of a second-place finish at Churchill, and he was claimed by high-percentage trainer Karl Broberg.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 On Tilt Santana Asmussen 7-2

1 Its My Bag Baby Talamo Catalano 9-2

10 Axis Cohen Broberg 5-1

9 Mr. Scissors Loveberry Creighton 6-1

3 In the Deep Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

11 Flexati Birzer Smith 8-1

6 Nashvegas Hill Shorter 10-1

8 Clock It Rocco Williamson 12-1

5 Wilshire Diamond Elliott Morse 12-1

1a Wicked Citi Talamo Catalano 9-2

7 Alaskan Flyer Johnson Hartlage 10-1

4 No Problemo Court Anderson 20-1

6 Purse $86,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

GETRIDOFWHATAILESU** finished with energy in strong maiden sprint races at Keeneland and Churchill, and the Brad Cox-trained filly is bred top-and-bottom to improve at two-turn distances. SUMMER STORM has been on the sidelines since May, but she raced last season at Oaklawn. She figures to be on or near the lead from start to finish. ITS COLD IN DEHERE raced close to the lead in a second-place sprint at Fair Grounds, and she has competitive Beyer figures and hails from a winning stable.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Getridofwhatailesu Talamo Cox 7-2

2 Summer Storm Baze Puhich 8-1

12 Its Cold in Dehere Canchari Amoss 4-1

1 True Castle Cohen McKnight 15-1

10 Marathon Queen Santana Asmussen 9-2

11 Brighter Ideas Mojica McKnight 15-1

4 Mucha Mezquina Rocco Williamson 10-1

7 Grandezza Garcia Stewart 5-1

6 Crystal Lake Cannon Lukas 10-1

8 Rockin Ready Eramia D'Amato 15-1

5 Jo Marie Court Fires 20-1

3 Fabulous Girl WDe La Cruz Martin 30-1

7 Purse $46,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

FULLY AWARE** is a first-timer with a speedy pedigree, and she has a series of good workouts for a trainer who wins at a high percentage with this kind. ALLEY MUSIC did not care for a wet track at Fair Grounds, but her previous start was a second-place debut at Churchill. A fast track may be all she needs to contend. ADDI is making her first start for 10-time leading trainer Steve Asmussen, who wins a strong percentage of maiden races at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Fully Aware Geroux Cox 3-1

14 Alley Music Talamo Stall 7-2

13 Addi Santana Asmussen 9-2

9 Golden Lily Richard Riecken 10-1

10 Lil Red Vette WDe La Cruz Stuart 5-1

3 Shackadelic Birzer Anderson 6-1

4 Cruzin Como Cannon Holthus 4-1

11 Whoville Garcia Williamson 12-1

5 Graysonsmacho Gal Borel Thomas 10-1

1 Mi Bella Baze Hartman 15-1

6 Dark Sarcasm Elliott McBride 15-1

8 Agave Queen Eramia D'Amato 12-1

2 Red Lingerie FDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

12 Pro Shop Junkie Bridgmohan Smith 15-1

8 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

MARVIN** finished one position behind recent Smarty Jones winner Gold Street in a slightly troubled third-place debut at Keeneland. He has worked fast and often since a decisive maiden score at Hawthorne, and the expected contentious pace will work in his favor. ANCIENT WARRIOR set a strong pace and kept on going in a strong career debut victory at Del Mar. He sports swift works and appears the one to beat. LITTLE MENACE exits a 7-length maiden-allowance win at Churchill. He also shows good early speed and is a must-use in all gimmick wagers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Marvin Cohen Robertson 6-1

2 Ancient Warrior Garcia Hollendorfer 4-1

3 Little Menace Santana Asmussen 7-2

7 Long Weekend Talamo Amoss 9-2

5 American Butterfly Court Lukas 8-1

11 Benny Chang Vazquez Miller 8-1

10 Scoring Baze O'Neill 12-1

8 Naughty Alfred Eramia Hawley 20-1

4 Crocketts Bluff Cannon McGaughey 15-1

1 Tick Tack Mo Borel Creighton 20-1

9 Creekmore Canchari Moquett 15-1

6 Different Days Hill McKnight 15-1

9 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $8,000

BLUSHING BELLA** has crossed the wire first in five of her past seven races while competing in starter allowance races, and she picks up a red-hot rider. SPUNKY TOWN closed her Remington campaign defeating $5,000 rivals by 5-widening lengths, and she did have a three-race winning streak last summer at Prairie. SHE'S TOO COOL easily defeated conditioned-claimers by 6 lengths at Remington, but she will face more early pressure at a sprint distance.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Blushing Bella Mojica Contreras 3-1

8 Spunky Town Birzer Smith 6-1

6 She's too Cool Santana Asmussen 7-2

3 Florida Bird WDe La Cruz Martin 10-1

4 Button Mushroom Harr Cates 12-1

9 Jeri Bella Cohen Broberg 5-1

1 Rocking Shoes Thompson Dixon 10-1

12 Dixie Forest Canchari Martin 12-1

11 Tedders Angel Court Dixon 15-1

2 She's a Queen Loveberry Creighton 20-1

10 Sattersfield Bailey Williams 20-1

7 Seaside Surprise Borel Altamirano 20-1

Sports on 02/02/2020