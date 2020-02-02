Saving Grace celebrates 10 years; Elizabeth Richardson Center plans for future

Jenna Dickey (from left), Karen VanScoy, Maggie Powers, Wendi Seidel, Tamika Williams, Cherri Rodriguez and Becky Shaffer welcome guests to Saving Grace in Rogers on Jan. 23 as they celebrated the nonprofit organization's 10th anniversary. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Supporters helped Saving Grace celebrate its 10th anniversary at an open house Jan. 23 at "the little house on Poplar" in Rogers. The transitional living nonprofit organization is housed in the former convent that was part of St. Mary's Hospital, now the Center for Nonprofits in Rogers.

The Christ-centered nonprofit organization works with young women 18 to 25 who have "aged out" of foster care or group homes. Providing transitional living, the group also equips residents with independent living education, educational assistance and a support system that is missing for most of the girls. The nonprofit organization is 100 percent privately supported through donations and grants, with no federal funding. Proceeds from the luncheon comprise approximately one-third of the group's annual budget.

At a Glance Open House Who: Saving Grace What: The nonprofit organization marked 10 years of serving young women who have aged out of foster care. When: Jan. 23 Where: Saving Grace in Rogers Next: Butterflies and Blooms, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 25, John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers Information: (479) 636-1133 or savinggracenwa.org Baby It’s Cold Outside Who: Elizabeth Richardson Center What: The nonprofit organization shared its plans for the future with supporters. When: Jan. 23 Where: Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale Information: (479) 872-1800 or ercinc.org

An integral part of Saving Grace is that each girl has three mentors -- one who is a sister age, one a mom age and one a grandmother age.

Those gathering to help Saving Grace celebrate included Charlie Phillippy, Jane Vaughn, Cherie Moyer, Anne Hensley, Stephanie Blevins, Jenna Dickey, Cherri Rodriguez, Susan Taylor, Georjean Terry, Barbara Wenger, Timiki Williams, Karen VanScoy, Wendi Seidel, Maggie Powers and Becky Shaffer, founder.

Elizabeth Richardson leaders welcomed backers Jan. 23 to Baby It's Cold Outside at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale. As guests warmed up with hot soups and a hot cocoa bar, they heard about the nonprofit organization's plans for the future, which include increasing adult development offerings, extending their service area and renovating and expanding their Fayetteville child development center.

The group serves children and adults with disabilities in Washington, Benton and Madison counties. For high school students and adults, the group provides vocational training, job placement, community involvement and independent living options.

Offerings for preschool children ages 6 weeks to 5 years at the Child Development Centers include speech, physical and occupational therapies. The centers are in Farmington, Fayetteville, Huntsville, Springdale and Siloam Springs. Their center in Springdale also provides services for Hispanic and Marshallese families.

The organization also operates Richardson Industries, which employs adults with disabilities who provide contract services such packaging, assembly, light repair, sorting and labeling for businesses.

Those warming up to ERC growth included Cindy Hudlow, Karen Gray, Lori Fink, Jean and Bill Bowen, Shelly and Jeff Bladdick, Annetta and Spencer Tirey, Gaye Wilcox, Denise Cate and Barbara Ludwig, executive director.

